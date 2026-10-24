Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire Celebrates Outstanding Dementia Training Award

MENAFN - GetNews)"Robert Johnstone, Managing Director of Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire, said:“At Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire, dementia training forms an important part of the team's approach to delivering compassionate, person-centred care.""Cambridge, October 24, 2026 – Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire is celebrating after receiving an Outstanding Dementia Training Award from Training2Care, recognising the team's commitment to dementia training and developing the knowledge and skills needed to support people living with dementia.

The award is a welcome achievement for the local care provider, which delivers personalised home care services across Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire, helping people remain safe, comfortable and independent in their own homes.

Recognising a Commitment to Dementia Care

For someone living with dementia, familiar surroundings, established routines and trusted relationships can make an important difference to everyday life.

Providing effective support requires more than practical care skills. It also involves understanding how dementia can affect memory, communication, confidence and behaviour, while recognising that every person's experience is different.

Receiving the Outstanding Dementia Training Award from Training2Care recognises the service's dedication to developing staff understanding and improving the experience of those receiving support.

Supporting Families Across Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire

Caremark provides a range of services for people who need assistance with everyday living, including personal care, companionship, dementia support and more comprehensive care arrangements.

Its approach to home care in Cambridge focuses on respecting individual preferences, maintaining established routines and helping people retain as much independence as possible.

The team supports people throughout Cambridge and surrounding communities, including Cambourne, Cottenham, Fulbourn, Great Shelford, Milton, Sawston, Swavesey and Waterbeach.

For families supporting someone with dementia, having access to knowledgeable, understanding care professionals can provide valuable reassurance.

Why Specialist Dementia Training Matters

Dementia can affect people in many different ways. Changes in communication, mood, memory and daily routines may create challenges for individuals and their families.

Appropriate training helps care professionals recognise these changes, adapt their approach and communicate with patience and understanding.

It also reinforces the importance of treating each person as an individual, rather than defining them by their diagnosis.

For people requiring more continuous assistance, services such as live-in care in Cambridge can provide personalised support within familiar surroundings, depending on individual needs and suitability.

A Positive Achievement for the Care Team

The award reflects the importance Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire places on staff development, compassion and maintaining high standards of care.

It also provides an opportunity to recognise the dedication of the care team and the difference that thoughtful, well-informed support can make to people's daily lives.

As the organisation continues supporting individuals and families across the region, dementia awareness and professional development remain important priorities.

About Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire

Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire provides personalised domiciliary care, companionship, dementia care, personal care and live-in care to people throughout Cambridge and surrounding communities.

The service aims to help individuals remain comfortable, independent and supported in their own homes, with care plans shaped around their individual needs, routines and preferences.

For further information or care enquiries:

Contact: Robert Johnstone

Organisation: Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire

Telephone: 01223 778818

Email: ...

Address: Unit 7, Grange Park Broadway, Bourn Cambridge, CB23 2TA