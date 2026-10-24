Yorkshire Homeowners Urged To Rethink Conservatory Insulation As Autumn Energy Costs Rise

MENAFN - GetNews)"Sophie Morphey of Conservatory Roof Specialists commented: "Many homeowners already have valuable additional space in their conservatory, but they aren't always able to enjoy it throughout the year. "As we head towards winter, it's worth looking at whether the existing roof is contributing to uncomfortable temperatures. A suitable replacement can make a real difference to how the room feels and how often it's used.”"Conservatory Roof Specialists highlights how upgrading older conservatory roofs could help households improve comfort and make better use of existing living space this winter.

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE - 24 October, 2026 - With household energy costs back in focus this autumn, Yorkshire-based Conservatory Roof Specialists is encouraging homeowners to review the condition and insulation of their existing conservatories before colder winter weather arrives.

The advice follows Ofgem's announcement that the energy price cap for a typical household on a standard variable tariff has increased by 4% for the October to December 2026 period.

For homeowners with older conservatories, the changing season can highlight familiar problems: uncomfortable temperatures, condensation, draughts and rooms that become increasingly difficult to use as the weather turns colder.

Conservatory Roof Specialists, trading under Stonecrest Developments Ltd and operating as an Insullite Approved Installer, believes homeowners should consider the long-term practicality of their conservatories before investing in additional heating or expensive alterations.

Making Existing Conservatories More Comfortable

Many traditional conservatories were constructed using polycarbonate or glazed roofing systems that can struggle to maintain comfortable temperatures throughout the year.

Although these materials allow substantial natural light into the room, older installations may offer limited thermal performance compared with modern insulated roofing systems.

For homeowners considering improvements, replacing an ageing roof with a properly specified tiled conservatory roof could provide a practical alternative to building a completely new extension.

Modern insulated roof systems can help limit unwanted heat loss during colder months and reduce excessive solar heat gain during warmer weather.

The overall benefits depend on the property's existing construction, glazing, ventilation and heating arrangements, making a professional assessment an important first step.

A Practical Response to Changing Household Needs

With more households using conservatories as home offices, dining rooms and additional family living areas, maintaining comfortable indoor conditions has become increasingly important.

A conservatory that previously served mainly as a summer sitting room may now be expected to accommodate everyday activities throughout the year.

Rather than treating the room as a seasonal space, homeowners are encouraged to consider whether improving its insulation, roof structure and interior finish could make it more useful.

Sophie Morphey of Conservatory Roof Specialists commented:

"The important thing is to choose a system that's appropriate for the property, rather than assuming every conservatory needs the same solution."

Professional Assessment Remains Essential

Conservatory Roof Specialists advises homeowners to arrange a proper assessment before committing to a roof replacement.

The existing structure must be suitable for the proposed roofing system, with consideration given to structural loading, ventilation, insulation and applicable Building Regulations requirements.

The company also recommends considering the appearance of the finished roof to ensure it complements the main property.

With autumn now underway, homeowners across Leeds, Bradford, Pudsey and surrounding Yorkshire areas are encouraged to review their conservatory's condition and explore the options available before winter.

About Conservatory Roof Specialists

Conservatory Roof Specialists provides specialist conservatory roofing solutions, helping homeowners improve the comfort, practicality and appearance of their existing conservatories.

The business operates as Stonecrest Developments Ltd T/A Conservatory Roof Specialists and is an Insullite Approved Installer.

Media Enquiries & Contact Information

Contact: Sophie Morphey Company: Conservatory Roof Specialists

Address: Ground Floor, Radley House Richardshaw Road Grangefield Industrial Estate Pudsey, Leeds LS28 6LE

Telephone: 0113 209 3296 Email: ... Contact hours: 7 days a week, 8:00am–8:00pm