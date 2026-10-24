Now Available: Jennifer Ownbey's Heartwarming Children's Book“Jemma Girl And Her Big, Big Heart”

MENAFN - GetNews) Jennifer Ownbey's picture book "Jemma Girl and Her Big, Big Heart" introduces a gentle little Havanese whose kindness shows children they never have to change who they are to belong. The first book in The Jemma Girl Series, now available on Amazon.

Houston, Texas - October 24, 2026 - The first book in a comforting new picture book series about a little dog with a very big heart is officially here.

Families can now bring home Jemma Girl and Her Big Big Heart, the new picture book from children's author Jennifer Ownbey. The book introduces readers to Jemma, a gentle little dog whose kindness, compassion, and loving nature remind children that they never have to change who they are to belong.

This is a soft, gentle book, one that you'll probably find yourself reading more than once.

Jemma is a little white Havanese with the most beautiful, soft fur and more love than should be possible for such a little dog. Each day starts with a tail that wags“wag-wag-wag” like a dog who tries to make our day better even before it comes. She is not barking or doing any tricks for us. On the contrary, she observes people and their real feelings and looks after them. If she sees a sad person, she doesn't bark at him or jump on him, but approaches him and cuddles with him.

Then comes the day at the park. Jemma watches the bigger dogs racing around and showing off, and wonders if she's meant to do the same. So she tries. It doesn't work, and none of it feels like her. It's only later, curled up against her person, that the real thing sinks in: she was never meant to be the loudest or fastest. Being herself was always enough. She's small, but she matters.

That's the idea at the heart of The Jemma Girl Series, and this book is where it starts. Ownbey wrote it for toddlers and preschoolers still figuring out their big feelings, and based Jemma on her own dog. More books are already in the works, making this the beginning of a new series filled with kindness, courage, compassion, and a lovely heart.

Jemma Girl and Her Big, Big Heart is now available at Amazon KDP.

About the Author

Jennifer Ownbey writes children's books about kindness, courage, and feeling safe. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from West Texas A&M University, and it shows in the patient, unhurried way she writes for young kids. She lives in Canyon, Texas, with her husband and Jemma, the dog who started all of this.