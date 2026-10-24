King Receives Call From UAE President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 24 (Petra) – His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Saturday from United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which the UAE president expressed his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted a church in Karak on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his country's condemnation of the terrorist attack and its solidarity with Jordan in confronting and combating terrorism. He also extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// AA