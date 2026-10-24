King Receives Call From Palestinian President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 24 (Petra) – His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Saturday from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who affirmed the State of Palestine's solidarity with Jordan following the terrorist attack that targeted a church in Karak Governorate on Friday.

President Abbas expressed his sincere condolences to His Majesty, the Jordanian people, and the families of the martyrs, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The call also touched on Israel's violations in the West Bank, Hebron, and Jerusalem, and the need for the international community to take immediate action to end the dangerous escalations.

//Petra// AA