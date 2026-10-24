King Receives Call From Cyprus President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 24 (Petra) – His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Saturday from Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, who expressed condolences to His Majesty and the Jordanian people over the loss of the victims of the terrorist attack on a church in Karak on Friday.

President Christodoulides expressed his condemnation and outrage at this criminal attack, emphasising his country's solidarity and support for the Kingdom's efforts to counter extremism and combat terrorism.

//Petra// AA