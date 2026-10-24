King Receives Call From Greece President, PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 24 (Petra) – His Majesty King Abdullah II received phone calls from Greece's President Constantine An. Tassoulas and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday, during which they offered their condolences following the deaths of Jordanians in a terrorist attack on a church in Karak on Friday.

Both President Tassoulas and Prime Minister Mitsotakis emphasised the importance of stepping up international efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, reaffirming their country's rejection of all forms of violence, and expressing their condolences to the families of the victims, and their wishes for a full recovery for those injured.

//Petra// AA