House Speaker Offers Condolences To Victims' Families In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) Speaker of the House of Representatives Mazen Qadi on Saturday offered condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack on Hamoud Church in Karak Governorate during a visit to the Hamoud Charity Association.

Qadi said that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, remains united in confronting terrorism, stressing that national unity, tolerance and solidarity are key to safeguarding the Kingdom's security and stability.

He condemned the attack, saying it would not weaken the resolve of the Jordanian people and prayed for God's mercy for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

Several parliamentary officials and members accompanied Qadi during the visit.

//Petra// AK