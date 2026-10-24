Starlink And Starshield Back To Required Speeds Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in a video address on Facebook.

"The most important thing today is that Starlink and Starshield operations have been restored at the speeds they had before all these restrictions. The speed is now what we need. The restoration began overnight, and by morning the speeds were already sufficient to use these communications systems," Zelensky said.

He said restoring the satellite communication systems was important for meeting the needs of Ukrainian troops on the front line. In particular, it affects frontline logistics and Ukraine's defense against jet-powered Shahed drones.

"This morning, I received a briefing from Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara. We have conducted checks: Starlink and Starshield are working," Zelensky said.

UK PM urges Trump to ensure Ukraine has access to Starlink

He added that checks had been carried out after the systems were restored and thanked the Americans and Ukraine's partners for helping resolve the issue.

As of the morning of October 24, Starlink and Starshield satellite communication systems were operating at speeds exceeding 161 km/h.

Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said Ukraine's Ministry of Defense monitoring systems had detected Starlink/Starshield speeds of more than 400 km/h being restored, with stable connectivity.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine