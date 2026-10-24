Zelensky: Ukraine Awaits Air Defense Interceptors, Preparing Meetings With Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address published on Telegram.

"We are continuing to communicate with our partners to restore other levels of our cooperation with America. It is very important that deliveries of air defense interceptors be resumed – interceptors against Russian ballistic missiles. There are packages we are still waiting for. These include packages from the United States and from our European partners. These are packages for which political decisions have already been made," he said.

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He noted that Ukraine was preparing meetings in Europe with representatives of the U.S. president and European partners. According to him, Europe must be involved in the diplomatic process. Ukraine has always involved its European partners in diplomatic efforts and expects these efforts to continue next week.

"There is also an agreement regarding Oleshky. It should be implemented soon so that access to Oleshky can be unblocked. In the temporarily occupied part of our Kherson region, the Russians have mined the roads, making the situation difficult – extremely difficult. We hope this humanitarian operation can be carried out, that access to Oleshky can be unblocked so that food and medicine can be delivered and people can leave this combat zone," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine and its partners had been discussing the issue for some time at various levels. At the same time, Ukraine will fulfill its part of the agreements and is counting on effective U.S. mediation.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia would intensify its ballistic missile attacks against Ukraine, particularly amid a reduction in deliveries of interceptor missiles to Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine