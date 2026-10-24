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President Announces Changes In Regions And Discusses Preparations For Winter

President Announces Changes In Regions And Discusses Preparations For Winter


Date: 2026-10-24 11:36:43

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in a video address on Facebook.

"There were also meetings on the situation in our regions and in the capital," he said.

Zelensky noted that work was underway in the capital on governance issues, including the resilience plan, preparations for winter, and the protection of people and infrastructure.

"There will also be changes in some regions," he added.

Read also: Spending on resilience plans unlocked, all deferred payments to communities to be made – PM Koretskyi

As Ukrinform reported, on October 15, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 3.77 billion from the state budget to implement comprehensive resilience plans for regions and individual cities.

Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi stressed that some of the expenditures allocated to local communities had already been unblocked and that all deferred payments would be made gradually.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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