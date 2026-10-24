Japan Enacts Revised Imperial House Law To Address Shrinking Royal Family

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Japan has brought into force a revised Imperial House Law aimed at addressing the declining number of members of the imperial family while preserving the traditional male-line succession to the throne.

For the first time since 1947, amendments to the law allow the imperial family to adopt male members aged 15 and older from 11 former branches of the imperial house, according to the report.

The revised legislation also allows princesses to retain their status as members of the imperial family after marrying people outside the imperial lineage.

However, the ban on female emperors remains in place, despite the popularity of Princess Aiko, the 24-year-old daughter of Emperor Naruhito.

On the previous day, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to brief Emperor Naruhito on the revised law.