Iran's President Pezeshkian To Visit Moscow For GECF Summit

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Moscow on October 27 to participate in a summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

The Iranian Embassy in Russia confirmed the visit to Russia's TASS news agency.

The GECF is an international platform for cooperation among major natural gas-producing and exporting countries. It provides a forum for discussions on developments in global gas markets and the coordination of shared interests in the energy sector.

Iran and Russia are among the countries with significant natural gas reserves. Both attach considerable importance to energy cooperation, developments in international gas markets and broader global energy relations.

The Moscow summit will provide participants with an opportunity to discuss the state of the global gas market, energy security and prospects for closer cooperation among gas-exporting countries.