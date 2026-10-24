President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Watch Opening Ceremony Of FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, members of their family, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are attending the ceremony.
Will be updated
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