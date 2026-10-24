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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Watch Opening Ceremony Of FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival


Date: 2026-10-24 11:31:28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. On October 24, the official opening ceremony of the first FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival for boys under the age of 15 is taking place at the Baku Crystal Hall.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, members of their family, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are attending the ceremony.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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