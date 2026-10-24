Who Is Prakriti Malla? How A 14-Year-Old Nepali Schoolgirl's Handwriting Took The Internet By Storm

MENAFN - Live Mint) A page of schoolwork is hardly an unusual thing to find circulating online. But when photographs of Prakriti Malla's handwriting began spreading across social media in 2017, people struggled to believe that the words had been written by hand.

Who is Prakriti Malla?

Malla was just 14 years old and studying in Grade 8 at Birendra Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, a school in Nepal, when her exceptionally neat English handwriting attracted widespread attention. The letters were remarkably consistent, the spacing was precise, and each line appeared so uniform that many viewers mistook the page for digitally printed text.

What began as an ordinary school assignment soon became an international talking point. Images of the work circulated on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit, with users expressing disbelief at the precision of her writing. Some even suggested that her handwriting could be converted into a computer font.

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Malla had already received recognition in Nepal in 2016, before the photographs introduced her work to a much larger international audience. Her achievement was a reminder that an everyday classroom skill could attract attention well beyond the school in which it was developed.

What makes her handwriting so remarkable?

The striking feature of Malla's handwriting is its consistency. Individual letters retain their shape throughout the page, while the distance between words and the alignment of sentences remain remarkably even.

Her writing does not depend on elaborate calligraphic flourishes. Instead, its appeal lies in the clarity of each letter and the discipline visible across the page. That is what made the photographs so compelling: the work looked typeset, yet it had been produced with a pen.

In a 2017 report, Study International noted that her writing had attracted widespread praise online, with some social media users suggesting that it should be adopted as a digital font.

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The label 'world's most beautiful handwriting' subsequently became closely associated with her name. However, reports do not establish a universally recognised international competition that formally awarded her that title.

International Recognition And The UAE Letter

Malla's handwriting received renewed international attention in December 2022, when she wrote a congratulatory letter to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates for the country's 51st Spirit of the Union celebrations.

She presented the letter to the UAE Embassy in Nepal, which publicly acknowledged her work on social media. The embassy described her in connection with having the world's best handwriting, bringing her distinctive penmanship to the attention of another international audience.