Centre Extends Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's Term By One Year

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The tenure of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has been extended for one year beyond the initially specified date of October 31, 2026, according to an official communique released here on Saturday.

The 1989-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre formally took over as India's Defence Secretary on November 1, 2024, succeeding Giridhar Aramane, who superannuated that year.

He is originally from Bihar, later serving in several key positions in Kerala and at the Centre during a career spanning more than three decades.

Singh is recognised for his extensive experience in public administration and policy-making. He has also served as Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-Designate) in 2024, preparing for his later responsibilities as Defence Secretary.

He has headed the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade as secretary under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry between April 24, 2023, and August 20, 2024 and has earlier served as secretary at the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Among other important positions in the Union government, Singh has been director of works and urban transport in the Ministry of Urban Development; commissioner (lands) in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA); joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; joint secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare; and chief vigilance officer in the Food Corporation of India.

The senior bureaucrat has also held office as urban development secretary and finance secretary in the Kerala government.

He has thus brought decades of administrative experience to the ministry's leadership role.