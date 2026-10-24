Best Air Quality Recorded In A Decade On Oct 24: Delhi Environment Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday that the city has registered a significant improvement in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 191 (Moderate) – the best for this date in a decade.

Excluding the Covid-19 period, this is the most favourable AQI recorded for October 24 in the past decade, marking a significant milestone in the Delhi Government's sustained efforts to combat air pollution, he said.

The AQI on October 24 stood at 306 in 2024, 275 in 2025 and 191 in 2026, he said.

“The improvement reflects the impact of sustained pollution mitigation measures, intensified enforcement and coordinated interventions by various government agencies to address the major sources of pollution across the capital,” he said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has adopted a comprehensive and action-oriented approach to pollution control, combining field-level enforcement, regular inspections, district-level reviews and technology-enabled monitoring.

The focus remains on addressing pollution at its source and ensuring effective implementation of measures on the ground, he said.

He said the improvement in air quality was an encouraging outcome of the government's sustained efforts and the collective contribution of officials, field personnel and Delhi residents.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for supporting the campaign for cleaner air and reiterated that the government would continue to strengthen its efforts to sustain and further improve air quality.

Sirsa emphasised that pollution control remains a priority for the Delhi Government and that all concerned departments and agencies have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and ensure prompt action against violations.

He added that the campaign would continue in war mode, with a focus on accountability, effective enforcement and public participation.

As part of its intensified anti-pollution drive, the Delhi Government and the concerned agencies undertook extensive enforcement and mitigation measures during the last 24 hours.

The key actions included: 9,883 vehicle challans issued to strengthen enforcement against vehicular pollution; 12,702 metric tonnes of waste removed from identified areas; 1,075 km of roads covered through water sprinkling to control road dust; 2,223 metric tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste lifted; and 2,810 km of roads covered through mechanical sweeping.