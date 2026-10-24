Rural Community Profile: Exploring Salem, Virginia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With almost a quarter of all Veterans in the United States residing in rural communities, ensuring they receive quality health care close to home is more important than ever. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) actively works to meet these Veterans in their own communities and promotes opportunities for them to live happy and healthy lives.

The Salem VA Medical Center (VAMC) located in Salem, Virginia, is one such rural facility providing care to and community for our Veterans. Keep reading to learn more about Salem and how you can join our mission of serving our nation's heroes.

Salem VAMC

Salem VAMC traces its origins to 1933, when President Herbert Hoover approved its location in part due to the Roanoke area's rail, bus, highway and utility access. On Oct. 19, 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the hospital before roughly 40,000 people in a nationally broadcast address-the only time a sitting president has officially opened a VA hospital, a distinction that still stands.

Today, Salem VAMC provides a full range of clinical services, including primary care, specialty medicine, mental health, surgery, rehabilitation and dentistry. It also serves as a teaching hospital, partnering with several major colleges and universities to train future healthcare providers. You can read more about the history of Salem VAMC online.

Better in the Blue Ridge

Nestled in Virginia's Blue Ridge mountains, Salem was officially founded in 1802 by General Andrew Lewis, although there is archaeological evidence that Native Americans lived there as early as 8,000 – 9,000 B.C.

Salem is the perfect blend of charming small town and vibrant modern life. History buffs should visit the Salem History Museum, which is home to over 300 years' worth of area art, history, and sports. Speaking of sports, be sure to check out the Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium, which is home to the Salem RidgeYaks, a Boston Red Sox minor league affiliate. Salem hosts dozens of collegiate and amateur sports tournaments and championships, boosting tourism and helping the local economy thrive. Outdoor lovers will find no shortage of beautiful views and activities, from the Dixie Caverns to the Mason Creek Greenway.

With a lower cost of living in a picturesque setting, Salem is the perfect place to live and serve Veterans.

Job openings at Salem VAMC

Check out a few of the current openings in Salem to see if they're a fit for you:

You can view all openings by navigating to USAJOBS.

Join our mission

There are so many reasons to pursue a career serving rural Veterans, including VA's exceptional employment benefits, education support and, of course, the best patients. If you're all about Veterans like we are, consider a rewarding career at VA. Learn more and apply at VA Careers.

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Rural community profile: Exploring Salem, Virginia News Provided By October 24, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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