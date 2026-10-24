Trick Or Trust? Spot Cyber Fraud Fast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Imagine Mary, a Veteran, getting a text that looks like it's from VA. It warns of an issue with her benefits. The message tells her to click a link, verify her personal information and enter a code to“avoid delays” in her payment.

There's just one problem: The link leads to a fake website intended to steal her login details, other sensitive information and her benefits.

Before Mary acts, she pauses. She checks to see if the message is real by contacting the VA office associated with the topic of the communication she received (in Mary's case: VA benefits hotline).

This story depicts a real-life fraud attempt dressed up as urgency. Unfortunately, it happens often to real Veterans.

Cyber fraud is a growing risk. It can hurt Veterans, their families and their caregivers. It leads to stolen data and benefits that Veterans have honorably earned. Fraudsters often want your personal information, or access to the systems that hold your benefits, so they can use them for personal gain.

Learn to spot fraud and keep your data safe

Cyber fraud includes phishing emails, fake websites, stolen passwords, and deepfake audio or video calls or recordings. A scammer may pretend to be a VA official, a manager, a doctor or nurse, a bank representative, another Veteran, or a friend or family member.

Fraud prevention starts with awareness. Bookmark and regularly check VA's Cybersecurity Spot and VA's protect your identity and benefits webpage for cyber safety tips, resources and guidance. Make these cyber habits routine: Use multi-factor authentication. Avoid sharing logins when you can. The fewer doors there are, the fewer chances fraudsters have to get in. Share access to your accounts only when you truly need to, and only with people you trust. Check your accounts often and remove access for anyone who no longer needs it.

For scams related to VA health care, call 866-842-4357 For scams related to VA benefits, call 833-388-7233 For scams not related to VA, call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357 or visit href="" rel="nofollow ft.

Watch out for these common tactics that fraudsters use now more than ever: Be aware and take preventive measuresReport scams and fraudMore resources

To learn more about protecting your data, review VA's informational articles on cybersecurity tools and resources. You can also learn how to protect your benefits from fraud.

The goal is simple: Spot fraud early and stop it quickly. Think first. Pause. Verify. Report. Learn from every incident. Stay informed on the latest tactics scammers use and how to identify and avoid them.

Turn the tables on fraudsters with your own bag of tricks.

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Trick or trust? Spot cyber fraud fast News Provided By October 24, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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