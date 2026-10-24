Honolulu, Hawaiʻi – Have you ever wanted to learn about the inner workings of state government? Do you want to help make your state a better place to live and work? Would you like to assist your neighbors when they have questions or concerns and help guide them in resolving issues? If so, the House of Representatives may have a place for you.

The House of Representatives welcomes applications for various staff roles during the 2027 Legislative Session. These positions include legislative aide, committee clerk/researcher, program budget analyst, data-entry clerk, receptionist, service aide, support staff for remote hearings, legislative attorney, and more.

Session staff positions are temporary and typically span from December/January through May, with salary ranges dependent on the specific position and relevant experience. The hiring process will take place in November and December. Comprehensive benefits such as health, prescription drug, dental, and vision insurance are available.

To learn more about these open positions, visit . It's important to note that prior legislative experience is not required, and individuals from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to submit their applications.

Interested applicants may submit their resume with a cover letter indicating the desired position(s) to:

HOUSE CHIEF CLERK'S OFFICE

415 South Beretania Street Room 027

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HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2027 LEGISLATIVE SESSION News Provided By Hawaii House Democrats October 24, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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