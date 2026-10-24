Rajasthan Registers Investment Proposals Worth Rs 11,739.27 Crore On Raj Nivesh Portal In Sep

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas said investment proposals worth Rs 11,739.27 crore were registered on the Raj Nivesh portal in September 2026.

A total of 31,892 applications were approved between April and September, exceeding the 29,536 approvals recorded during the entire previous financial year.

The Chief Secretary shared these findings while releasing the monthly impact assessment report for September 2026 under the first phase of the state's Deregulation and Compliance Reduction initiative.

According to the report, investment proposals included Rs 4,840 crore in the defence sector, Rs 3,058 crore in tourism and hospitality, Rs 1,000 crore in solar equipment manufacturing, and Rs 744 crore in real estate.

Together, these four sectors accounted for approximately 82 per cent of the total proposed investment. Srinivas said reforms had been completed across all 23 priority sectors identified under Phase I. The measures aim to simplify procedures for entrepreneurs, reduce compliance requirements and ensure timely delivery of services.

As part of these reforms, the timeline for land conversion has been reduced from 90 days to 45 days. At Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam, the processing time for permanent electricity connection applications has been cut from 10 days to four days. Similarly, the processing time for applications related to Legal Metrology has been reduced from 12 days to six days.

Currently, 190 services are available through the Raj Nivesh single-window system. Between April and September 2026, the portal received 60,229 applications, compared with 34,704 applications during the entire financial year 2025-26.

The 10 most frequently used services accounted for 51,548 applications, or approximately 86 per cent of the total. The application disposal rate improved from 47 per cent in August to 52 per cent in September.

Among districts, Jaipur recorded the highest number of approvals at 5,501, followed by Jodhpur with 2,577, Ajmer with 1,808, Kota with 1,452 and Hanumangarh with 1,238. Didwana-Kuchaman, Sikar, Bhilwara, Alwar and Udaipur were also among the leading districts. The report stresses the need to identify district-specific bottlenecks to further improve service delivery.

Under environmental regulatory reforms, the number of activities classified under the 'White' category has increased from 104 to 877.

Other measures include time-bound approvals, self-certification, risk-based inspections, flexible labour-related provisions and transparent monitoring mechanisms.

The report also highlights investment proposals worth Rs 1,080 crore for projects involving land allotment by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO). These projects are expected to generate around 2,100 employment opportunities.

Progress in simplifying land allotment procedures, including for projects requiring environmental clearance, was also reviewed. The Deregulation Cell under the Chief Secretary's Office visited selected industrial units in RIICO's Alwar industrial areas.

The visits assessed initiatives related to clean energy, rainwater harvesting, recycling, employee training, safety drills and efficient resource utilisation.