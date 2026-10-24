Rajasthan Govt Expands Accessible Public Transport Under PM E-Bus Sewa

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 24 (IANS) The PM e-Bus Sewa initiative, launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to transform urban transport by promoting clean energy, environmental sustainability, and modern public transport services.

In Rajasthan, efforts are underway under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to implement the scheme, introduce electric buses, and develop the infrastructure required for their smooth operation.

The PM e-Bus Sewa scheme focuses on improving green urban mobility in cities with populations of 3 lakh and above, as per the 2011 Census. Initially, 675 electric buses were approved for eight cities in Rajasthan.

Subsequently, additional buses were sanctioned, taking the total allocation to 1,150 e-buses across nine cities in the state.

The city-wise allocation is as follows: Jaipur: 550 e-buses, Jodhpur: 125 e-buses, Ajmer and Kota: 100 e-buses each, Bikaner: 75 e-buses, Bhilwara, Alwar, Udaipur and Sikar: 50 e-buses each.

The state has received 250 e-buses so far, of which 103 have been handed over to Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL). Of these, 58 buses are currently operating from the Bagrana depot, while operations from the Todi depot are expected to commence shortly.

Equipped with modern technology and safety features, the electric buses are expected to provide affordable, comfortable, and accessible travel for senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities. CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and other safety equipment have also been installed to enhance passenger safety, particularly that of women.

In line with the Budget Announcement for 2025–26, JCTSL is undertaking the process of procuring the remaining 450 e-buses and 50 double-decker e-buses. The state government's focus extends beyond the procurement and deployment of buses to establishing an integrated system that supports regular operations and ensures accessible public transport services for passengers.

Accordingly, efforts are being made to strengthen bus depots, charging stations, electrical connections, and operational facilities alongside the phased deployment of electric buses.

In Jaipur, depots have been established at Bagrana, Todi Mor, and Sanganer to facilitate smooth e-bus operations. The state government has also allocated land for depots at Ralawata near Goner, Khatwada on Ajmer Road, and Achrol on Delhi Road.

The central government has approved more than Rs 60 crore for developing charging facilities and other electrical infrastructure at bus depots.

In addition, more than ₹53 crore has been approved for the development of civil infrastructure at the depots. Through the expansion of electric bus services and the development of supporting infrastructure, Rajasthan aims to strengthen sustainable urban mobility and improve access to reliable public transport.