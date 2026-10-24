Gujarat Tourism Expands With New Ekta Cruise On The Narmada River

Introducing the Ekta Cruise on the Narmada River

Ekta Nagar in Gujarat is set to offer a unique river tourism experience with the introduction of the Ekta Cruise on the Narmada River. Built for Rs 16 crore, the cruise can accommodate up to 600 passengers and is equipped with comfortable seating, catering and dining facilities, modern safety systems and arrangements for events, festivals and entertainment activities.

The Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, is a prominent landmark in Gujarat's tourism landscape. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018, it has since become a destination offering numerous tourist attractions for visitors of all age groups. The new Ekta Cruise will add to these attractions by providing a distinctive river tourism experience on the Narmada River.

Cruise Specifications and Onboard Features

Spread across an area of approximately 360 square metres, the Ekta Cruise is powered by a 400-horsepower (HP) engine. It is equipped with four diesel generator sets to meet its electricity requirements. The cruise features comfortable seating for passengers, along with catering and dining facilities to provide meals and refreshments onboard.

The cruise also has a live music system that can be used for announcements, entertainment, and various programmes. In addition, it is equipped with a fire protection system and other safety arrangements to support passenger safety. Its facilities will enable the organisation of various events, celebrations, ceremonies, festivals and entertainment programmes on board.

Impact on Local Tourism and Development

The new Ekta Cruise is expected to promote river tourism and recreational activities at Ekta Nagar while enhancing the overall experience for visitors to the Statue of Unity. It will enable better utilisation of the Narmada Riverfront for well-organised tourism activities and provide a distinctive recreational attraction for tourists visiting the area.

The cruise is also expected to create revenue-generating opportunities through the hosting of various events and the provision of catering services. By diversifying the tourism offerings at Ekta Nagar, the initiative aims to encourage visitors to extend their stay in the area. The addition of the Ekta Cruise will further strengthen Ekta Nagar's identity as a prominent tourism and cultural destination, while expanding the range of experiences available to visitors at the Statue of Unity and along the Narmada River.

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