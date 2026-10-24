WATCH: Wild Langur Enters Mobile Repair Shop To Gently Embrace Shopkeeper In Odisha, Video Goes Viral

In a heartwarming moment that has captured the internet's attention, a wild langur, or phan langur, wandered into a mobile repair shop in Odisha, walking calmly up to the shopkeeper before gently resting its head against his chest and embracing him on Thursday, October 22.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the monkey was seen entering the mobile repair shop, which caught the attention of the shopkeeper and his assistant, who were seen watching the unexpected visitor approach before climbing onto the shopkeeper and wrapping his arms around him.

A heartwarming incident was captured on a CCTV camera inside the mobile repair shop, which showed the langur calmly embracing the shopkeeper, with the unusual encounter later gaining attention on social media.

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How Did the Langur Enter the Mobile Repair Shop?

The mobile repair shop in Odisha witnessed an unexpected visitor during a regular working day, leaving both the shopkeeper and his assistant completely astonished. The langur casually walked inside the open shop where the shopkeeper was sitting at his desk tending to his work, while his assistant looked on in silent amazement.

The shopkeeper's assistant saw the primate entering the shop and shook his chair to alert him, but before either of them could react, the langur casually walked up to the counter. Without showing any signs of anger or aggression, the animal climbed onto the table, gently reached out, and wrapped its arms around the shopkeeper in a quiet, comforting embrace.

The shopkeeper remained still and calm, allowing the animal to rest its head against his chest for a few serene moments. The langur didn't cause any harm or damage to the mobile parts in the shop and maintained a quiet hug for a brief period.

Just Needed A Hug ♥️: Langur Surprises Shopkeeper In Viral Moment Of Unspoken Kindness

Caught on CCTV, the unexpected visitor climbs onto the shopkeeper's lap and wraps its arms around him.

The man barely flinches, staying calm as the langur embraces him.

CCTV RT_India (@RT_India_news) October 24, 2026

The langur is different from other primates often seen in urban areas, which are known for being unpredictable or mischievous. Instead, this grey langur exhibited an extraordinary sense of calm and gentle affection, displaying no intent to snatch food, cause chaos, or destroy property.

The difference between a monkey and a langur is that the former is typically smaller, more agile, and frequently known for aggressive or inquisitive behaviour, whereas the latter has longer limbs, distinct dark faces, and generally exhibits a far more tranquil and restrained demeanour.

'God Sent You A Good Soul': Video Of Langur's Hug Wins Hearts

The viral video of a langur hugging a man employed at a mobile repair shop has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens sharing emotional, spiritual, and humorous interpretations of the unexpected embrace.

Taking to their X handles, many described the moment as a reminder of the bond between humans and animals, with some interpreting the unexpected hug as a spiritual connection, while others speculated that the langur might have known the shopkeeper from a previous encounter.

Another section of fans also viewed the encounter through a spiritual lens, while a few also wondered whether the langur shared a spiritual connection with the shopkeeper.

@RT_India_news Yeah sometimes it's like god send you a good soul to help you from darkness

- PKP (@PKP11_11) October 24, 2026

@RT_India_news Mokey already knows the man from past, he probably gave him some food?!

- Eigen AlterEgo (@EigenAlterego) October 24, 2026

Jai Bajrangbali! Warmed the cockles of my heart. ❤️ We must protect our species at any cost.

#StopAnimalTesting

#SayNoToAnimalExperimentationBill

- Mehul Gohil (@mehulgohil) October 24, 2026

@Maha_Periyavaa May be his fore fathers come to visit his grand childrens.

- KARTHIKEYAN (@KARTHIKEYANTRY1) October 24, 2026

That is not a ordinary monkey. its someone who cares for his devotees.

- koushik bhattacharje (@9230533371) October 24, 2026

Is this an omen?

Did the monkey sense some upcoming calamity on humans?

- Chirag (@Chirag1542) October 24, 2026

Sometimes, nature speaks the language of love! ❤️

A #Langur surprises a #Shopkeeper with an unexpected hug, captured on #CCTV.

Perhaps their #Souls knew each other in another #Lifetime!

Some bonds need no words. ✨

#Nature #Kindness Rajesh Kumar Reddy E V (@rajeshreddyega) October 24, 2026

A Heartwarming Moment of Kindness

CCTV captures a langur climbing into a shopkeeper's lap and hugging him. BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 24, 2026

All it needed was a magical hug! ♥️ A langur hugs a shopkeeper, winning hearts across the internet.

The CCTV footage shows a langur suddenly approaching the shopkeeper, climbing into his lap, and wrapping its arms around him.

The shopkeeper remains calm and composed as the langur continues to hug him. The heartwarming moment is now winning hearts online.

CCTV

- Vidhayak JI (@Vidhayak023) October 24, 2026

Perhaps they were lovers, spouses, or best friends in a previous life. Langur intuitively recognized him.

- Yashraj Sharma (@Yashraajsharrma) October 24, 2026

This is how we expect someone to come in our life ❤️ Nishant (@Nishantchant) October 24, 2026

@meme_ki_diwani Its a gray Langur right? They are always much more chilled out and friendly than the pink-faced Macaques which are nasty as hell. He probably could have hugged this one back

- LL Tool J (@ll_tool_j) October 24, 2026

Langur is often connected with Hanuman or Bajrang Bali in Hindu mythology, leading many online users to affectionately view the encounter as a divine blessing or a symbolic visit from the deity, further amplifying the video's emotional and spiritual resonance across the internet.

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