Olive Festival Continues In Baku With Rich Musical Program (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Olive Festival, held at the Baku's Seaside National Park, continues to welcome visitors on its second day, featuring interesting presentations, live music and entertaining performances.

The yalli folk dance performed by the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble to music specially composed for the festival has added a national touch to the event.

DJ Kamo, Rilaya and Mardan Kazimov performed as part of the daytime music programme on the festival's second day.

In addition to local residents, foreign tourists have also attended the festival. Visitors are exploring the stands, tasting the food on offer, purchasing products they like and taking photos in front of the colourful pavilions.

As they stroll among the pavilions, visitors have the opportunity to meet local producers and learn about the various products on display. The music playing throughout the venue and the enthusiastic participation of visitors have created a pleasant atmosphere at the festival.

The evening concert programme will feature rapper and songwriter Orkhan Zeynalli, Honoured Artist Khayyam Nisanov and People's Artist Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, who will perform some of their most popular songs.

The Olive Festival is being held with the support of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive product brands Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea serving as sponsors.