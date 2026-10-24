Governor Lamont And Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Christopher Wisniewski Is Connecticut's 2027 Teacher Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Berlin Educator Earns State's Highest Teaching Recognition



(BERLIN, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today announced that Christopher Wisniewski, a biology teacher at Berlin High School, has been named Connecticut's 2027 Teacher of the Year, the state's highest honor recognizing exceptional educators.

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker announced the recognition during a surprise event at Berlin High School, where students, colleagues, and community members gathered to honor Wisniewski and inform him about the special recognition.

“Connecticut is fortunate to have so many talented and dedicated teachers who work every day to help our students succeed,” Governor Lamont said.“Christopher Wisniewski is a wonderful example of the difference a great teacher can make, inspiring students to pursue their interests, challenge themselves, and achieve remarkable things both inside and outside the classroom. I congratulate Chris on being named Connecticut's 2027 Teacher of the Year and thank him for his commitment to the students and families of Berlin.”

“Christopher Wisniewski demonstrates extraordinary impact by recognizing students' strengths and creating opportunities for them to reach their full potential,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said.“He creates opportunities that empower every learner's journey by encouraging students to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-world challenges, ask questions, explore new ideas, and see themselves as scientists and innovators. His work demonstrates the importance of fostering a sense of belonging and providing meaningful opportunities for students to grow and succeed. We congratulate Christopher on this well-deserved recognition and thank him for the difference he is making in the lives of his students.”

Educated in Stratford Public Schools, Wisniewski became the first in his family to graduate from college, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in biology from Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), where he is now pursuing an Ed.D. in educational leadership and policy studies and teaching biology as an adjunct.

Wisniewski believes public education is a generational trust. In his view, educators inherit their teachers' lessons and belief in who they might become, add something of their own, then entrust that legacy to students who will carry it further. In Berlin, that trust has taken shape through his commitment to expanding early-college access, scientific research, and invention. His accomplishments include:

Expanding early college opportunities: Wisniewski revitalized early college experience, built zoology as the district's first SCSU early college course, and co-developed the CSDE-funded SCSU Early College Business of Science, with over 95% of participating students earning college credit. Leading the Carpe Noctem initiative: Wisniewski led Berlin High School's team, one of eight schools nationwide selected for Lemelson-MIT's InvenTeams program. The team combined field research and engineering to develop a bioenvironmental system addressing white-nose syndrome in bats. Their work produced a U.S. provisional patent application naming all 10 students as inventors. Earning national recognition: Carpe Noctem earned the Golden Beaver Award from the MIT Lincoln Laboratory Beaver Works Center as the national cohort's top InvenTeam. Students presented at MIT and, in April 2026, before Commissioner Russell-Tucker and the Connecticut State Board of Education. This fall, they also presented their research at the North American Symposium on Bat Research in Colorado. Building opportunities for innovation: Berlin is Connecticut's only district in Lemelson-MIT's National Invention Education Pathways initiative. Wisniewski is developing Berlin's Innovation and Applied Science Pathway to connect invention, science, technology, and business to help students move their ideas into practice.

Through his classrooms, courses, research, and invention experiences, Wisniewski helps students find belonging, gain confidence, and discover that consequential work can begin in high school.

Brian Benigni, Berlin superintendent of schools, said,“I could not be prouder to have Chris as a teacher for the Berlin Public Schools district. Chris reminds us of what is possible when an extraordinary teacher is fully invested in their students and believes in the maximum potential of every one of them. We are so grateful for everything Chris has brought to our students and entire school community.”

Katie Amenta, principal of Berlin High School, said,“Christopher Wisniewski represents the very best of what it means to be an educator. Over his years at Berlin High School, he has built multiple programs that extend far beyond traditional instruction. His students do not merely learn biology; they conduct authentic research, collaborate with professionals in the field, and innovate meaningful solutions to pressing environmental challenges. Most importantly, Chris pulls maximum potential out of all students. Chris' impact at Berlin High School and the future of how we engage students with learning is truly what's right with education.”

David Bosso, executive director of the Connecticut Teacher of the Year Council and 2012 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, said,“Chris Wisniewski joins a distinguished list of Connecticut Teachers of the Year, and his selection is reflective of his admirable career accomplishments to date, his keen ability to engage and connect with students, and his commitment to his craft and discipline. It is readily apparent that Chris has had a significant and enduring impact on the students and staff of his school community and beyond. His passion and dedication are inspiring and impressive, and he will be an excellent spokesperson for the thousands of exceptional teachers across our state.”

Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association, said,“Chris Wisniewski knows how to make science make sense and inspire. His enthusiasm and creativity bring complicated ideas to life for his students, offering them experiences that enable them to connect knowledge across diverse subject areas. These real-world opportunities that require collaboration and experimentation are exactly what students need to awaken their passion for learning and thrive in their post-high school pursuits. Chris's commitment to his students is also evident in his constant exploration of new courses, projects, and clubs to share with Berlin high schoolers. Congrats on this phenomenal honor, Chris.”

The Connecticut Teacher of the Year designation is determined annually by the Connecticut Teacher of the Year Council through a rigorous selection process that includes applications, interviews, and school visits.

Wisniewski will represent Connecticut as a finalist for the 2027 National Teacher of the Year, succeeding Brian Betesh, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Rogers Park Middle School in Danbury, who held the 2026 state title.

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Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Christopher Wisniewski Is Connecticut's 2027 Teacher of the Year News Provided By October 24, 2026, 14:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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