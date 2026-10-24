MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chairman Brian Mast released the following statement regarding the Trump Administration's release of proposed rulemaking for new restrictions on U.S. outbound investment into China, targeting AI, biotech, quantum, and other key strategic technologies.

“President Trump and his Administration have taken yet another step to protect the American people from the Chinese Communist Party,” said Chairman Brian Mast.“These new rules will help constrain the growth of China's military-industrial base and strategic technologies and ensure that China's military cannot threaten U.S. service members with technologies developed using U.S. capital and know-how. This action is a major step toward stopping the offshoring of our crown-jewel technologies to our greatest foreign adversary.

“We are in a must-win, generation-defining battle that will shape the future of technology. I applaud President Trump's audacious move to protect America's technological advantage.”

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Chairman Mast Statement on Outbound Investment Restrictions News Provided By October 24, 2026, 14:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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