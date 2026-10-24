UK Driver Throws Parking Ticket At Warden, Fined Over £2,270

A driver in Cornwall, England, has been ordered to pay a hefty £2,270 after throwing a parking ticket at a female civil enforcement officer's face and later crumpling it up and tossing it towards her in an act of aggression. Stephen Lang, 58, landed in trouble after parking his vehicle outside a designated bay at Exchequer Quay car park in Penryn, Cornwall. However, instead of accepting the parking penalty, Lang escalated the situation by snatching the ticket from his windscreen and throwing it at the officer before walking away.

Moments later, Lang returned as the female enforcement officer picked up the ticket from the ground and attempted to put it back on his vehicle. He removed it once again, crumpled it into a ball and threw it in the officer's direction.

The entire incident was captured on the officer's body-worn camera as well as CCTV footage covering the car park, providing evidence of his actions.

According to Cornwall Council, Lang was initially found guilty of littering on November 20, 2025. He was issued a £250 Fixed Penalty Notice but failed to pay it despite receiving a reminder and a warning that the matter could be referred for prosecution.

The case was subsequently heard at Truro Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Lang failed to appear in court, and magistrates found him guilty in his absence.

The court ordered him to pay a £250 fine, £1,920.90 in legal costs and a £100 victim surcharge, bringing the total amount payable to £2,270.90.

Reacting to the incident, Cllr Thalia Marrington, Cornwall's cabinet member for community safety and public health, condemned both the littering and the behaviour towards the officer.

'It is both unacceptable to litter and to be aggressive to an officer doing her job.

'We will not tolerate any abuse towards our officers.'