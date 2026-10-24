Rajnath Singh Visits Varanasi Temples Ahead Of PM Modi's Upcoming Tour

Rajnath Singh Visits Varanasi Ahead of PM Modi's Arrival

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Sankat Mochan Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi and offered prayers, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the city. Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on Sunday, October 25, during which he will inaugurate a garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, witness an Indian Air Force aerial display at Namo Ghat and inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India's Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.

PM Modi's Schedule and Official Engagements

At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, followed by the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat at around 1 pm, where he will attend as the chief guest.

Defence Minister's Strategic Review

Earlier, Defence Minister Singh on Friday exhorted the Army Commanders to closely monitor geopolitical as well as regional developments and remain prepared for future challenges. Addressing the Army Commanders' Conference in the national capital, he emphasised the need for a long-term strategic vision spanning the next 20-30 years, and called upon the senior leadership of the Indian Army to remain equally prepared to respond to immediate and emerging challenges. He stressed that strategies must remain dynamic and flexible, enabling timely adjustments to changing circumstances.

According to the Ministry of Defence, commending the Defence Forces for adapting to evolving operational circumstances, Rajnath Singh highlighted that innovative thinking, enhanced synergy and superior coordination, complemented by advanced weaponry, contributed to the success of Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

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