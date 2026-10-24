Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh Gets One Year Service Extension

Defence Secretary Tenure Extended

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Saturday has approved a one-year service extension for Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He will now serve in the role until October 31, 2027, or until further orders. Under the newly approved tenure, Singh will remain in office until October 31, 2027, or until further directives are issued, whichever occurs earlier. His tenure was slated to conclude on October 31, 2026.

Detailing the official directive and the legal provisions invoked for the extension, the formal communication stated,“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the service of Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS (KL:89) as Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence, for a period of one year beyond 31.10.2026, i.e. up to 31.10.2027 or until further orders whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the provisions of FR 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.”

Career Background of Rajesh Kumar Singh

Rajesh Kumar Singh took over as Defence Secretary at South Block in New Delhi on November 01, 2024. He was a 1989-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, who had assumed the charge of the Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-designate) on August 20, 2024. Before taking charge, Singh laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

“The nation will remain forever indebted to our brave soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland. Their extraordinary bravery and sacrifice are a source of strength & inspiration for us to make India a safe and prosperous nation,” he said.

Previous Administrative Roles

Earlier, Singh held the post of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry from April 24, 2023 to August 20, 2024. Before that, he held the post of Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. The officer has held many other important positions in the Union Government as Director, Works and Urban Transport in the Ministry of Urban Development, Commissioner (Lands) - DDA, Joint Secretary - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Joint Secretary - Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare and Chief Vigilance Officer – Food Corporation of India. He has also held important positions in the State Government as Secretary, Urban Development and lately as Finance Secretary, Government of Kerala. RK Singh succeeded Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, who superannuated from service on October 31, 2024. (ANI)

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