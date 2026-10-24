Spectators Throng Namo Ghat As IAF Showcases Aerial Prowess Across Skies Of Varanasi

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 24 (IANS) The skies over Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh came alive on Saturday as the Indian Air Force (IAF) put on a spectacular display of skill, precision and combat capability during the second day of the 'Wings Over Ganga' air show at the Namo Ghat, drawing scores of spectators.

A huge crowd gathered along both sides of the Ganga River to witness the breathtaking aerial performances, turning the event into a grand celebration of patriotism and military excellence.

The thunderous roar of fighter jets, their high-speed manoeuvres and precision formations captivated spectators throughout the display. As aircraft streaked across the skies above the Ganga River, chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Har Har Mahadev" echoed from the banks, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Organised as part of the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026, to commemorate the IAF's 94th anniversary, the event featured some of India's most advanced combat aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30 MKI, Rafale, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, LCA Tejas and Jaguar. The IAF's 'Surya Kiran' and 'Sarang' aerobatic teams, along with the vintage Harvard aircraft, drew enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

The aerial action began at 11:40 a.m., with the aircraft approaching from one end of the river and continuing a carefully coordinated sequence of formations and manoeuvres. High-speed passes, synchronised flying and tactical demonstrations highlighted the professionalism and operational readiness of the Air Force.

Live commentary throughout the event helped spectators understand the aircraft's capabilities, technology and strategic roles, offering a rare insight into the functioning and strength of the Indian Air Force.

The showcase extended beyond fighter jets, featuring helicopters, transport aircraft and force multipliers. The helicopter fleet included the LCH, Chinook, ALH Mark-III, ALH Mark-IV, Apache, Chetak, Kamov-31 and Mi-17 V5. Transport and support aircraft on display included the C-295, C-17 Globemaster, C-130J Super Hercules, AEW&C platform, IL-78 tanker, AN-32 and P-8I maritime aircraft.

The Indian Army contributed two ALH helicopters, while the Indian Navy participated with a P-8I aircraft and a Kamov-31 helicopter. The involvement of the Air Force's elite 'Garud' Special Forces further enhanced the event's strategic significance.

In all, 100 aircraft participated in the grand aerial display, comprising 52 fighter aircraft, 15 transport aircraft, 32 helicopters and one heritage aircraft. These aircraft operated from 12 different air bases, demonstrating the IAF's extensive reach and operational capability.

The first edition of the display was held on October 22, while the third and final show is scheduled for Sunday, October 25.

The concluding event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries, on Sunday.

One of the spectators, Rashmi, described the experience as "unforgettable", particularly the aerial formations resembling a heart and a DNA structure. She said that witnessing the courage and professionalism of India's armed forces filled her with pride, praising the opportunity given to residents to view such a "large-scale military showcase" from close quarters.

Another spectator, Bhumika Khanna, said: "Hosting an air show in Kashi for the first time was a landmark moment." She noted that the accompanying commentary provided valuable information about the aircraft, while the patriotic atmosphere on the ghats made the event even more special.

Yogeshwar, who attended the event with his children, said the show served not only as entertainment but also as an educational opportunity to understand the strength and capabilities of the Indian Air Force. He added that such events inspire patriotism and respect for the armed forces among young people.

The celebrations were complemented by cultural performances at Namo Ghat, where students from Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya and other educational institutions performed patriotic dances.

Participants Shreya Tiwari and Aakriti Shri said it was a matter of pride to present cultural performances alongside a demonstration of the Air Force's valour and professionalism. They added that such events inspire a spirit of national service while boosting confidence and enthusiasm among students.