Krishna Das Charms Delhi Audience With Soulful Devotional Kirtan Show

Krishna Das Mesmerizes Delhi

On Friday evening, Delhiites gathered under one roof to experience the magic of Grammy-nominated kirtan artist Krishna Das' show. The audience was a beautiful mix of people across generations, from elderly devotees to young children, all immersed in the artist's soulful devotional music.

The chants of 'Hare Krishna Hare Rama' and 'Om Namah Shivaya' reverberated through the Yashobhoomi convention centre, creating an atmosphere filled with spirituality, peace and collective devotion. The evening unfolded in moments of quiet introspection, with several attendees closing their eyes and meditating as they soaked in the calming melodies. There were also moments when devotees were so immersed in devotion that they couldn't help but get up from their seats and dance. Here are some of the glimpses from Krishna Das' Delhi show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Innovation (@team)

India Tour Details

Krishna Das' India tour has been organised by Team Innovation Cultural. Before bringing his music to Delhi, Krishna Das performed in the serene surroundings of Rishikesh, amidst the sacred waters of the Ganges. He will next perform in Mumbai on October 25, Pune on October 30, Ahmedabad on November 1, and Bengaluru on November 4.

About the Artist

Krishna Das, who hails from America, has introduced Hindu devotional music to audiences across the world through his renditions of kirtan. He is also a follower of Indian spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba. His kirtan gatherings have also drawn celebrities, including cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma, who have attended his sessions in London and Mumbai. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)