TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Special Events In The District Of Columbia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On Saturday, October 24, 2026, the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial Dedication Ceremony and the Turnstile concert will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street, NW 23rd Street from Memorial Circle to Constitution Avenue, NW Henry Bacon Drive from Memorial Circle to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street, NW Inbound ramp from TR Bridge/Route 66 to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 15th Street, NW 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to New York Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Special Events in the District of Columbia News Provided By October 24, 2026, 14:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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