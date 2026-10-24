Fort Buchanan Strengthens Military Readiness Through Domestic Violence Prevention

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico - Servicemembers, civilian employees and community members gathered at the Army's home in the Caribbean, Oct. 24 for a 5K walk and run highlighting domestic violence prevention as essential to military readiness, family stability and community resilience.

The Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program hosted the event during Domestic Violence Awareness Month to promote prevention, encourage early intervention and connect participants with support services.

Lt. Col. Eric C. Littlejohn, Fort Buchanan's deputy garrison commander, underscored the responsibility leaders share in protecting Soldiers and families.

“Your presence today demonstrates our community's commitment supporting survivors, protecting families and ending domestic violence. Today we put that commitment into motion. Every step is an opportunity to show survivors of domestic violence across the island that this community stands with them. Let's carry that commitment beyond the finish line,” Littlejohn said.

Staff Sgt. Pedro Orona, assigned to B Company, 35th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and a native of barrio Candelaria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, finished first. He emphasized addressing domestic violence early, before situations escalate.

“Domestic violence prevention must always be present. If someone is experiencing abuse, they should seek out someone they trust and talk about it,” Orona said.

For Staff Sgt. Julie Pérez, an Army recruiter from Barrio Quebrada in San Lorenzo, the event highlighted support programs she had not previously known.

“It is important to deliver the message of domestic violence prevention. Events like this 5K send that message clearly. These types of services that Fort Buchanan offers are critical to military readiness,” Pérez said.

Yaritza Canales, a civilian employee at Fort Buchanan's hotel and a resident of Levittown, Toa Baja, said the event helped raise awareness.

“These community activities help spread prevention messages. It is important that everyone gets education and do what they can to prevent domestic violence. My participation here is the way I support the prevention efforts,” Canales said.

Members of Adaptive Adventures, a nonprofit organization that coordinates recreational and adaptive sports activities for veterans, also participated to show their support for prevention and community resilience.

The event further demonstrated Fort Buchanan's role in supporting military units preparing for operational missions. Lt. Col. Azukaego Davis, commander of the 35th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, participated with her Soldiers and praised the installation's medical, dental, recreational and family support services.

“The installation has been instrumental to boost morale of the troops. We receive all the services here - medical, dental, anything that we can ask. Fort Buchanan is our home,” Davis said.

Davis, whose unit is preparing for mobilization, said knowing her family will have community support strengthens her confidence and readiness.

The event reinforced Fort Buchanan's commitment to preventing domestic violence and supporting families to maintain a ready and resilient force.

With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports about 15,000 active-duty personnel, Soldiers of the Army Reserve and Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve members and Navy Reserve personnel, providing infrastructure and services that enable forces to train, mobilize and deploy worldwide.

To stay connected with Fort Buchanan news and events, download the My Army Post app, select Fort Buchanan and activate notifications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fort Buchanan strengthens military readiness through domestic violence prevention News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia October 24, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.