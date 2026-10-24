BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Hits Back At Congress Over Kerala Guv's Food Row

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (IANS) Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday hit back at the Congress over the controversy surrounding new Governor Om Prakash Mathur's reported instruction on serving vegetarian food at the Lok Bhavan.

Defending the Governor, Chandrasekhar said the occupant of a house had the right to decide what food was served there.

He also questioned the Congress' priorities, accusing it of ignoring people's concerns while focusing on the Governor's food preferences.

"Can the Congress party insist that they go to a Muslim Malayalee's house and ask for pork?" he asked in a social media post.

The BJP leader's remarks came after Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal criticised the Governor over the reported instruction, turning the issue into a political exchange between the Congress and the BJP.

Lok Bhavan has clarified that the instruction concerns the kitchen preparing food for the Governor and his family.

It has also made clear that employees are free to eat food according to their own choices.

The clarification sought to address concerns that Governor Mathur's personal food preferences could affect the dietary choices of others working at Lok Bhavan.

Chandrasekhar said that the decision about food served to the Governor and his family was a personal matter and accused the Congress of making an unnecessary controversy out of it.

He then turned his attack on the Congress-led UDF government led by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, which has completed 150 days in office.

"What have we got?" he asked, questioning the state government's performance and the status of its five guarantees and the 'Puthu Yuga Keralam' promise.

Chandrasekhar accused the Congress of avoiding discussions on the difficulties faced by Kerala's youth and families affected by medicine shortages.

Instead, the State BJP President said, the Congress had chosen to focus on the food habits of the new Governor.

He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of pursuing what he described as fraudulent politics and alleging that the party had become a group of people talking nonsense.

Mathur took charge as Kerala Governor on Friday, succeeding Rajendra V. Arlekar, who has moved to Tamil Nadu.

The controversy over the food instruction has since widened into a political confrontation, with the Congress questioning the Governor's reported directive and the BJP defending it as a matter of personal choice.

The exchange has also given the BJP an opportunity to attack the Satheesan government over its performance during its first 150 days in office.