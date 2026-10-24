Bihar: Heroin-Like Substance Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized In East Champaran, Two Held

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) Police have seized 1.806 kg of a substance suspected to be fine-quality heroin, locally known as smack, worth an estimated Rs 4 crore in Bihar's East Champaran district and arrested two alleged drug traffickers.

A Scorpio vehicle, two mobile phones and a locket made of gold were also seized during an operation.

According to a police official on Saturday, the operation was launched on Friday night after police received a tip-off during patrolling in the Raxaul police station area.

The information indicated that a large consignment of a substance resembling smack was being transported from Sugauli towards Raxaul in a white Scorpio SUV via the Lakshmipur check post.

Following the tip-off, senior police officials were alerted, and a joint team was constituted under the leadership of the Raxaul Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

The team included the Block Agriculture Officer and personnel from the Special Task Force (STF), Motihari.

The team intercepted the suspicious vehicle near the Lakshmipur check post and conducted a search.

During the operation, police recovered 1.806 kg of the suspected narcotic substance and arrested two occupants of the vehicle.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 14 under Raxaul police station, and Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Bahuarwa village under Palanwa police station limits.

Police said Sandeep Kumar has a criminal record, including a previous case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Raxaul police station.

An FIR (Case No. 477/26) has been registered at the Raxaul Police Station in connection with the seizure. Further legal proceedings are underway.

Investigators are examining the source of the suspected narcotics, their intended destination and the possible involvement of other people in the trafficking network.

The police are also probing whether the seized vehicle was regularly used to transport contraband.

The seizure comes amid efforts to curb drug trafficking in the Raxaul region, which lies close to the India-Nepal border.

However, further details about the alleged trafficking network and the origin of the seized substance are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The substance will need to be confirmed through forensic testing to establish its exact identity and composition.