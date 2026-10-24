Bengal: CPI(M) Party Office Vandalised In Canning Party Points Finger At BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 24 (IANS) CPI(M) party office was vandalised on Saturday in Canning, South 24 Parganas district, said a party leader.

According to the CPI(M) leader, party workers found the office ransacked while TVs, cupboards, switchboards, tables and chairs were vandalised.

The miscreants even took away four fans from the office. The incident took place at the CPI (M) party office in the Taldi area of ​​the Canning police station area. The Left alleged that miscreants affiliated with RSS and BJP were involved in this incident. However, the BJP and RSS have denied the allegations.

In the last few days, there have been allegations of attacks on several CPI(M) party offices across the state. During the Durga Puja, Left Front's book stalls were also attacked.

This time, the miscreants have targeted the party office in Canning. Party workers came to the party office on Saturday. They saw that the entire party office had been vandalised. Chairs and tables had been broken. TVs, cupboards and switchboards were also vandalised. Fans were taken away. The party flag was torn to pieces. The flag stand was broken and thrown outside.

This created a huge stir in the Taldi area. The police have registered a complaint at the Canning police station and have started investigating the incident.

A CPI(M) leader alleged that there had been threats of attack for a few days. CPI(M) leader and area committee member Priyabrata Ghosh said, "RSS boys were roaming around saying that they would break our party office. If the police investigate, all the correct information will be recovered."

However, BJP leader Sanjay Naik completely refuted the CPI(M)'s claim about such an incident.

He said, "CPI(M) has broken its own party office. It is trying to come into the limelight by unnecessarily blaming others. CPIM is creating unrest by joining hands with Trinamool Congress and Cockroach Janta Party. It is trying to gain political advantage, which is not possible as people have rejected it 15 years ago."