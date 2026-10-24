Delhi BJP Celebrates 100Th Birth Anniversary Of Its Former President Kedar Nath Sahni

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party organised a celebration on Saturday to mark the 100th birth anniversary of late Kedar Nath Sahni, former Governor, former Chief Executive Councillor of Delhi, and former Delhi BJP President, a party leader said.

The centenary celebration, presided over by Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra, was inaugurated by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who lit the ceremonial lamp in the presence of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Pradeep Sahni, son of Kedar Nath Sahni, and other family members.

Nadda recalled Sahni's personality and contributions, stating that his entire life was an inspiring example of organisational discipline, ideological commitment, personal warmth towards party workers and social service.

He played an important role in strengthening the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, giving the organisation a new direction through his leadership, foresight and systematic working style, said the Union Minister.

Nadda said that one of Sahni's most significant qualities was his systematic approach and commitment to organisational processes.“Long before the term SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) became widely discussed, Sahni emphasised the importance of clear working methods and established procedures in organisational functioning,” he said.

Delhi BJP President Malhotra said that the party was celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of a personality who embodied dignity, gentleness and patience.

He said Sahni was not merely a leader; he was a friend to every party worker.

From the youngest worker joining the organisation to senior office-bearers, his doors remained open to everyone.

His entire political life was a lesson in sacrifice, discipline and dignity. Even his opponents listened when he spoke because his language was marked by reason, not bitterness.

He called upon everyone to resolve to imbibe Sahni Ji's ideals in their lives-respect for party workers, dignity towards political opponents and placing the nation above everything else.

The programme was conducted by Delhi BJP Vice President Rajesh Bhatia. Those present included senior BJP leaders Rambhaj, Mool Chand Chawla, Chand Ram, Om Prakash Sharma, Jagdish Mukhi and Mahesh Chandra Sharma; Dayanand Ji from the RSS; Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay; MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri; MLAs Harish Khurana and Jitendra Mahajan; and Deputy Leader in the Municipal Corporation Jaibhagwan Yadav.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta recalled Sahni on the occasion of his birth centenary and said that he was a gracious, simple and warm-hearted personality.

Gupta said in 1984, when Sahni was the party president, he got the opportunity to contest the Delhi University Students' Union election.

Gupta said later, in 1997, when Sahni again held the position of president, he received the opportunity to contest the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election as a councillor and serve the public.