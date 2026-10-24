JP Nadda Pays Glowing Tributes To Veteran BJP Leader Kedar Nath Sahni

Tributes to Kedar Nath Sahni

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers and Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Saturday paid glowing tributes to veteran leader Kedar Nath Sahni on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, remembering him as an individual who stood apart for his unique political vision and unwavering dedication.

Addressing the media, Nadda recalled Sahni's extensive public life across various high offices and noted that despite holding prestigious constitutional positions, Sahni remained detached from the lure of power. "He held various positions, serving as Governor of Sikkim and Goa, but Sahni ji was never attached to any position. He remained committed to ideology and continuously served the party," JP Nadda said.

Reflections on Leadership

Elaborating on Sahni's distinct persona and leadership style, Nadda described him as an institution in his own right, remarking, and said,“Sahani Ji was a multifaceted personality. He was a distinctive individual who stood out even in a crowd. His life and political vision were a school in themselves, offering valuable lessons to learn from.”

"Sahni ji was endowed with multifaceted talents and was their master. In a way, it can be said that they were a 'stand-alone personality'-meaning someone who stood out in a crowd, distinct even in their thinking. From the entire life I've observed, they were a school in themselves, from the perspective of political life and lifestyle. There was so much to learn from them. They were an institution in their own right. Distinctive. I will say in clear words that he was never a follower; he was always a leader," Nadda added.

Background and Legacy

Kedarnath Sahni was an RSS pracharak and a BJP politician who served as the president of BJP Delhi Pradesh from 30 June 1995 to 1998, and was also the governor of Sikkim (2001-02) and Goa (2002-04). Sahni was born in Rawalpindi, and after the partition of India, his family settled in Delhi. He made a lot of efforts for the rehabilitation of refugees from Pakistan and was one of the big leaders of the Jan Sangh in Delhi. (ANI)

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