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North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives In China's Border City Of Dandong

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives In China's Border City Of Dandong


Date: 2026-10-24 10:05:31

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong, marking his first visit to China since September 2025, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a source in the South Korean government.

According to the source, Kim entered Dandong via a newly built bridge connecting China and North Korea.

The bridge spans the Amnok River, known as the Yalu in Chinese, and links Dandong with the North Korean city of Sinuiju. It opened last week after 12 years of construction.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has also arrived in Dandong, according to Yonhap.

Kim's visit had not been announced in advance, the agency reported.

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AzerNews

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