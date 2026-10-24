Ukraine Begins Process Of Joining OECD Nuclear Energy Agency Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram.

He said that "the next step will be an agency assessment mission to analyze Ukraine's nuclear sector, our technical capabilities, as well as our institutional and legal framework. Based on the mission's findings and subsequent decisions by member states, Ukraine may become the next NEA member."

"I had the honor of addressing the meeting's participants and presenting Ukraine's vision for further cooperation with the agency. I am grateful to OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and NEA Director-General William Magwood for their support for Ukraine and assistance in advancing our path toward membership," Shmyhal said.

He stressed that "joining the NEA is an important step toward full OECD membership, European integration and the implementation of the highest nuclear safety standards. Future membership will enable Ukraine to participate more actively in the work of expert committees and working groups, deepen scientific and technical cooperation, and develop research and professional training."

"At the same time, Ukraine is ready to make its own contribution to the agency's work. We have a strong nuclear energy sector, developed infrastructure, experienced engineers and scientists, and extensive expertise in the operation and modernization of nuclear power plants, nuclear safety, radioactive waste management and the development of advanced technologies. We also have unique experience in operating a nuclear energy system during a full-scale war. This experience could benefit the international community in matters of emergency preparedness and risk management. Ukraine is ready to undergo the necessary assessment process, fulfill its obligations, and become an active and responsible member of the NEA community," Shmyhal said.

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As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine is applying for membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA).

The Nuclear Energy Agency is an intergovernmental agency established within the framework of the OECD.

The NEA's mission is to assist its member countries in maintaining and further developing, through international cooperation, the scientific, technological and legal bases required for the safe, environmentally sound and economical use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal