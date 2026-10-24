Richard Lowe's Leaders And Their Stories Now Publishes Every Unscripted Founder And Executive Interview With Video And A Full Transcript

MENAFN - GetNews) Leaders and Their Stories, Richard Lowe's unscripted interview series with founders, executives and coaches, now publishes every conversation with video, chapters and a full transcript, and invites new guests.

Safety Harbor, Fla. - October 24, 2026 - Where can someone hear founders, executives, veterans and coaches talk about the moments that shaped them, without a script? Leaders and Their Stories, the interview series hosted by author and ghostwriter Richard Lowe, now publishes every conversation on thewritingking, each with the full video, a complete transcript and chapter markers. The series is also inviting new guests.

Each episode is an hour-long conversation with no scripted questions. Lowe and his guest talk about whatever comes up: the guest's business, their career, their hobbies, the turns their life took and what they learned along the way. Every episode page carries the video, chapters that let a reader jump to a topic, a cleaned transcript of the whole conversation and a short list of the guest's most quotable lines.

Lowe no longer publishes the series on YouTube. The full archive lives in one place, on his own site. The Leaders Hub groups the interviews by what each guest's story is about: technology, security and AI; sales, marketing and growth; coaching, wellness and reinvention; and extraordinary lives. The same hub collects his Author Talks interviews, Conversations with Influencers, and his own appearances as a guest on other shows.

The newest conversations, published in October, include UK life and AI strategist Lisa Hamilton-Smith on teaching herself AI by writing 50 courses, and ProGrowth Academy cofounder Yana Semova on training project managers to hand administrative work to AI. Miami AI consultant and University of Miami adjunct professor Thiago Ferreira explains why his firm turns down work that cuts headcount, Irish hypnotist Enda Quealy talks about moving from music retail to helping people stop getting in their own way, and identity architect Ozana Giusca describes the internal structures that shape what people experience.

“I do these interviews so I can meet interesting people who deserve to be known, and feature them,” said Lowe.“What surprises me is that everybody has a story, and it comes out easily. Nobody has to work at it.”

“Leaders and Their Stories isn't a scripted question and answer,” Lowe added.“We just talk, and all kinds of things come up: their hobbies, their life, their business, anything you can think of.”

Founders, executives, coaches and professionals who would like to appear on the series can apply at .

Lowe has authored 113+ books under his own name and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, founders, coaches and professionals. Before turning to books, he spent 33 years in enterprise technology, including 20 years as Director of Computer Operations and Technical Services at Trader Joe's.

Every episode of Leaders and Their Stories is free to watch and read at .

About The Writing King

The Writing King is the ghostwriting and publishing practice of author Richard Lowe, based in Safety Harbor, Florida. Lowe has been writing and publishing professionally since 2013 and has authored 113+ books and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, coaches, athletes and professionals. The company's mission is to help people turn their stories and expertise into books that reach and help other readers. It also produces the Leaders and Their Stories interview series and publishes free writing resources at .