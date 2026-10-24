BWELL Hosts 2026 Global Partnership Conference To Strengthen Collaboration

MENAFN - GetNews)From September 9 to 11, 2026, BWELL TECHNOLOGY hosted the 2026 BWELL Global Partnership Conference in Chuzhou, Anhui, China, under the theme "Together Forward".

The three-day event brought together BWELL's global partners from East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South America, Australia and other regions for in-depth discussions on pipeline inspection and rehabilitation technologies, product applications, industry trends and regional market development.

More than a traditional partner meeting, the conference created an opportunity for partners to see, experience and discuss BWELL's technologies across the full process, from manufacturing and product development to field applications and local market needs.

From Manufacturing to Field Applications

The first day began with a visit to the production base of Xingmo Technology, a subsidiary of BWELL TECHNOLOGY specializing in UV-cured rehabilitation liners.

During the factory tour, BWELL's global partners gained a closer look at the production process of UV CIPP rehabilitation materials, including raw material management, manufacturing processes and quality control procedures.

The visit was followed by practical demonstrations under simulated field conditions. BWELL's UV curing equipment was used together with Xingmo's UV-cured liner to demonstrate the curing process, alongside a demonstration of stainless-steel quick-lock pipe repair.

The program also introduced solutions for other common pipeline maintenance challenges, including pipe desilting and water pipeline inspection.

Hands-On Experience with Pipeline Inspection Technologies

In the afternoon, partners moved from observation to hands-on experience. The practical sessions covered a range of BWELL pipeline inspection and assessment technologies, including:



EVEREST and ALPS robotic CCTV inspection systems for conventional pipeline inspection

PATAGO for complex pipeline environments and challenging inspection conditions

GRAND15 for manhole and shaft scanning

Push-rod inspection systems for flexible and mobile inspection applications

CETUS monitoring solutions for water-level monitoring A high-precision 2D scanning module for detailed spatial data acquisition

Through simulated operating conditions, partners were able to directly test the equipment and better understand how different technologies can be matched to different pipe sizes, operating environments and inspection requirements.

This hands-on approach also provided a practical basis for subsequent discussions on product applications and regional market needs.

Connecting Materials, Hardware, Software and AI

On the second day, BWELL hosted a series of product and technology presentations.

Building on the factory visit and hands-on product sessions from the previous day, the presentations moved through the technology chain from rehabilitation materials and equipment hardware to software and AI-based inspection tools.

The sessions focused on the underlying technologies, application scenarios and practical value of BWELL's solutions for pipeline inspection, condition assessment and rehabilitation.

The conference also brought together representatives from selected companies across the pipeline industry value chain. Through presentations and open discussions, participants exchanged perspectives on pipeline infrastructure management, emerging industry trends, technical developments and regional market opportunities.

This broader industry dialogue gave partners an opportunity to understand developments beyond individual products and explore potential areas for future cooperation.

Regional Discussions Focused on Real Market Needs

The conference also included dedicated regional group discussions between BWELL's core team and partners from different markets.

Discussions focused on practical challenges faced in local markets, including:



Regional market conditions and customer requirements

Localized sales and application strategies

Technical challenges in specific pipeline projects

Product selection and solution configuration

After-sales service and technical support Opportunities for deeper regional cooperation

Rather than focusing only on product promotion, the discussions centered on how BWELL and its partners can better translate technologies into practical pipeline inspection and rehabilitation solutions for different markets.

The direct exchange also allowed partners to raise specific challenges from their markets and work with the BWELL team to explore applicable solutions.

Across three days, the 2026 BWELL Global Partnership Conference connected manufacturing, product experience, technical knowledge, industry exchange and regional business discussions in one integrated platform.

For BWELL's global partners, the conference provided a closer understanding of the technologies behind the products, their practical applications and the ways they can be adapted to different market needs.

For BWELL, it was also an opportunity to listen directly to partners, better understand regional challenges and strengthen collaboration across mature and emerging markets.

As BWELL continues to expand its pipeline inspection and rehabilitation solutions internationally, the company will continue working closely with its global partners to develop technologies, strengthen local support and create more practical solutions for the changing needs of underground infrastructure. Together Forward.

About Us

Shenzhen Bwell Technology Co., Ltd. ("Bwell Technology"), founded in 2014, is a national-level 'Little Giant' enterprise dedicated to pioneering digital innovations for urban infrastructure.