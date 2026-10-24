Young Consumers Criticize Sugar Consumption While Continuing To Choose Full-Sugar Beverages

MENAFN - GetNews)Have you ever had such a moment: you just finished a bottle of zero-sugar tea, only to order a full-sugar milk tea right afterwards, telling yourself“I've been healthy enough today, this one doesn't count”.

You are far from alone. Suntory recently launched Guilty Carbonated NOPE, a high-sugar beverage in Japan. It shipped 20 million bottles within seven days of launch and exceeded 55 million bottles in 50 days. Explicitly branded with the word“guilty” and decorated with grinning skull-like graphics on packaging, it contains 14 grams of sugar per 100 ml - a bold counter-trend move amid the zero-sugar tea boom. Yet it became an instant hit.

(Image Source: PRTimes)

The United States has seen an even more extreme trend.“Dirty Soda” has gone viral on TikTok. Syrups, cream and fruit purees are mixed into soda water, resulting in drinks with calorie levels equivalent to five cream cakes, which young consumers enjoy without guilt. Pepsi has rolled out ready-to-drink Dirty Mountain Dew across U.S. retail shelves, while McDonald's has added dirty soda to its permanent menu.

Though domestic trends are less radical, shifts are taking place in China's beverage market. Zhenzhen Rich Cola booked 8 million pre-orders within one hour after launch. When Nongfu Spring ran a limited-time product-return voting campaign, full-sugar classics such as tomato-vegetable juice, grape soda and sparkling tea topped the poll results. Even zero-sugar-tea brands are quietly making room for sugary offerings.

(Image Source: McDonald's)

Simply put, consumers are fully aware of sugar's downsides. But humans are not machines; counting every single calorie every day can be exhausting. Zero-sugar tea represents the“responsible choice” for workdays, while sugary beverages serve as emotional release after hours. As a highly-liked Xiaohongshu comment puts it:“Have one when it's hot; have one when you're happy; have one when you're upset; have one after exams.”

That said, developing these so-called guilty-pleasure beverages - packing intense, complex and highly-satisfying flavours into bottles - poses no fewer technical challenges than crafting zero-sugar teas.

Making high-sugar drinks is not as simple as adding large amounts of sugar. Excess sugar leads to cloying sweetness, while insufficient sugar fails to deliver satisfying indulgence. Flavours need to be robust yet well-organised, with multi-layered notes that complement rather than clash. Carbonation should be powerful without stinging the throat; deep colours must avoid turning murky; and shelf-life stability cannot rely on excessive preservatives. These invisible technical details determine whether consumers will come back for a second sip.

This is where TELLCAN SCIENCE delivers professional solutions.

For rich yet non-cloying sweetness, compound sweeteners scientifically combine multiple sweet sources to create a rounded, multi-dimensional sweetness curve instead of flat, one-note sweetness. To achieve complex multi-faceted taste profiles such as“99-layer flavour fusion”, food flavours orderly unfold fruity, spicy, slightly salty and subtle bitter undertones without overshadowing core flavour themes, turning complexity into richness rather than chaos. Dark-coloured beverages commonly suffer from colour darkening and aroma fading during storage; compound colour fixatives slow oxidation and preserve appealing visual appeal from production to opening. Carbonated drinks demand well-rounded mouthfeel and long-lasting fizz: compound emulsifiers and thickeners enhance full-bodied texture, sustain carbonation and prevent stratification and sedimentation. Compound preservatives strike a balance between clean-label positioning and reliable shelf-life performance for distribution.

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(Image Source: Xiaohongshu @Mia Snack)

The phenomenal success of Suntory NOPE appears to stem from edgy marketing, yet it is underpinned by a complete technical system covering compound flavouring, sweetness modulation, colour retention and texture stabilisation. Without such support, brilliant conceptual ideas remain confined to laboratory trials.

High-sugar beverages are never meant for daily consumption. They shine as indulgent treats to cut spiciness and greasiness alongside hot-pot and barbecue meals, as weekend binge-watching companions, and as emotional outlets for“days when you just want to indulge”. Instead of replacing zero-sugar tea, brands should position these drinks to fill the gaps zero-sugar products cannot cover and turn them into must-have choices.

In this niche market, brands that deliver unapologetic yet pleasant guilty-pleasure drinking experiences can unlock new blue-ocean opportunities beyond the saturated zero-sugar track. TELLCAN SCIENCE helps brands encapsulate this indulgence securely inside every bottle, ensuring every intense, complex and satisfying sip passes shelf-life tests and meets consumers' high expectations for repeat enjoyment.

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About Us

Located in the Changling Industrial Zone II, Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, Nanchang Tellcan Food Science Co.,Ltd. is ranked among the "Top 100 Enterprises in China's Food Additives and Food Ingredients Industry." The company specializes in the R&D, production, and sales of food additives, as well as research and development in information technology, food processing techniques, and the transfer of agricultural product deep-processing technologies.