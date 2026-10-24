Castrol India Limited Maintains 9-Month Growth Momentum In 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 24 October 2026: Castrol India Limited (BSE: 500870; NSE: CASTROLIND) has announced its results for the third quarter (3Q) and nine months (9m) ended 30 September 2026. The Company follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.
Key financial highlights:
Third quarter of 2026
· Revenue from Operations at ₹1735 Crore, growth of 27% (YoY)
· EBITDA dips 19% (YoY) to ₹262 crore
Nine months of 2026
· Revenue from Operations at ₹5151 Crore, up 20% (YoY)
· EBITDA up 11% (YoY) to ₹1086 Crore
Saugata Basuray, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said,“In a quarter marked by a sharp rise in raw material costs and adverse currency movements, Castrol delivered a resilient performance. Pricing actions taken early in the year helped moderate the impact on margins, while we continued to invest in expanding our distribution network in rural India and accelerating our industrial business, which delivered another quarter of double-digit volume growth.”
Mrinalini Srinivasan, Chief Financial Officer, Castrol India Limited, said,“Our EBITDA grew 11% over nine months, supported by pricing action we took early in the year. As communicated in August, we expect the operating environment to remain volatile and inflationary. We will act with agility to manage margin pressures through pricing and cost actions, while remaining focused on growing market share across every segment in which we operate,”
Key highlights from Castrol India in 3Q FY26 included:
Market reach and customer growth
During the quarter, Castrol India continued to expand its distribution and service networks, strengthen consumer relationships and drive engagement across its automotive and industrial businesses.
· Expanded its national footprint to approximately 1,67,000 outlets, including 46k rural outlets. The Auto Care portfolio is now available across approximately 50,000 physical outlets, as well as through e-commerce and modern trade channels.
· Strengthened its service ecosystem with over 870 Castrol Auto Service centres, 37,000 independent bike workshops and 16,000 multi-brand workshops. Rural Service Express expanded to more than 1,000 locations.
· Added more than 175 new customers across key automotive and mining segments, including workshops and franchise networks. The industrial business added 700 new customers across sectors including automotive and machinery manufacturing, metals, aerospace, and sugar.
Product innovation and portfolio expansion
· Launched Magna CTX, a range of circulating oils designed for demanding industrial lubrication applications, including MORGOIL back-up roll bearings.
· Localised Castrol Engine Shampoo for cars and bikes, and Hysol 35 XBB and Hysol 61 XBB, a boron-free metalworking fluid designed for industrial machining.
Driving brand engagement and digital adoption
· Strengthened its consumer proposition around“non-stop protection even before you start”, highlighting the role of Castrol MAGNATEC's molecules in protecting critical engine parts, even when the engine is off.
· Supported“Freedom to Ride” community rides across Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, bringing together performance biking enthusiasts.
· Celebrated Castrol's Super Mechanics with a graduation-day ceremony, following which participants received certificates from India's first sector skill council for the automotive industry, ASDC.
Industry engagement and recognition
· Showcased its industrial lubricants, heavy-duty solutions and predictive maintenance capabilities at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, alongside participation in key machine tool and industrial exhibitions.
· Won an ET Brand Equity Award for Digital Mechanic, Castrol's Amazon microsite offering mechanic-like guidance to consumers purchasing engine oils and auto care products online.
· Ranked in top 10 Supply Chain Planning Champions and seventh in Supply Chain Excellence by the Institute of Supply Chain Management (ISCM).
· Castrol India's Silvassa and Paharpur facilities won Gold at their respective regional chapters of the Convention of Quality Concepts, recognising improvements in operational efficiency and manufacturing performance.
· Castrol Highlander high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blow-moulded bottle, containing 60% recycled content, was featured at the Plastics Recycling Awards (PRS) India 2026.
About Castrol India Limited
Castrol India Limited, part of the bp group, is a leading lubricant company with over 115 years presence in India. Known for its innovation and high-performance products, Castrol offers trusted brands like Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol EDGE, and Castrol POWER1. Serving various sectors including automotive, mining, machinery, and wind energy, Castrol India operates three blending plants and a wide distribution network, reaching over 150,000 retail outlets nationwide. Globally, Castrol has been driving technological advancements for 125 years.
Key financial highlights:
Third quarter of 2026
· Revenue from Operations at ₹1735 Crore, growth of 27% (YoY)
· EBITDA dips 19% (YoY) to ₹262 crore
Nine months of 2026
· Revenue from Operations at ₹5151 Crore, up 20% (YoY)
· EBITDA up 11% (YoY) to ₹1086 Crore
Saugata Basuray, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said,“In a quarter marked by a sharp rise in raw material costs and adverse currency movements, Castrol delivered a resilient performance. Pricing actions taken early in the year helped moderate the impact on margins, while we continued to invest in expanding our distribution network in rural India and accelerating our industrial business, which delivered another quarter of double-digit volume growth.”
Mrinalini Srinivasan, Chief Financial Officer, Castrol India Limited, said,“Our EBITDA grew 11% over nine months, supported by pricing action we took early in the year. As communicated in August, we expect the operating environment to remain volatile and inflationary. We will act with agility to manage margin pressures through pricing and cost actions, while remaining focused on growing market share across every segment in which we operate,”
Key highlights from Castrol India in 3Q FY26 included:
Market reach and customer growth
During the quarter, Castrol India continued to expand its distribution and service networks, strengthen consumer relationships and drive engagement across its automotive and industrial businesses.
· Expanded its national footprint to approximately 1,67,000 outlets, including 46k rural outlets. The Auto Care portfolio is now available across approximately 50,000 physical outlets, as well as through e-commerce and modern trade channels.
· Strengthened its service ecosystem with over 870 Castrol Auto Service centres, 37,000 independent bike workshops and 16,000 multi-brand workshops. Rural Service Express expanded to more than 1,000 locations.
· Added more than 175 new customers across key automotive and mining segments, including workshops and franchise networks. The industrial business added 700 new customers across sectors including automotive and machinery manufacturing, metals, aerospace, and sugar.
Product innovation and portfolio expansion
· Launched Magna CTX, a range of circulating oils designed for demanding industrial lubrication applications, including MORGOIL back-up roll bearings.
· Localised Castrol Engine Shampoo for cars and bikes, and Hysol 35 XBB and Hysol 61 XBB, a boron-free metalworking fluid designed for industrial machining.
Driving brand engagement and digital adoption
· Strengthened its consumer proposition around“non-stop protection even before you start”, highlighting the role of Castrol MAGNATEC's molecules in protecting critical engine parts, even when the engine is off.
· Supported“Freedom to Ride” community rides across Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, bringing together performance biking enthusiasts.
· Celebrated Castrol's Super Mechanics with a graduation-day ceremony, following which participants received certificates from India's first sector skill council for the automotive industry, ASDC.
Industry engagement and recognition
· Showcased its industrial lubricants, heavy-duty solutions and predictive maintenance capabilities at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, alongside participation in key machine tool and industrial exhibitions.
· Won an ET Brand Equity Award for Digital Mechanic, Castrol's Amazon microsite offering mechanic-like guidance to consumers purchasing engine oils and auto care products online.
· Ranked in top 10 Supply Chain Planning Champions and seventh in Supply Chain Excellence by the Institute of Supply Chain Management (ISCM).
· Castrol India's Silvassa and Paharpur facilities won Gold at their respective regional chapters of the Convention of Quality Concepts, recognising improvements in operational efficiency and manufacturing performance.
· Castrol Highlander high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blow-moulded bottle, containing 60% recycled content, was featured at the Plastics Recycling Awards (PRS) India 2026.
About Castrol India Limited
Castrol India Limited, part of the bp group, is a leading lubricant company with over 115 years presence in India. Known for its innovation and high-performance products, Castrol offers trusted brands like Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol EDGE, and Castrol POWER1. Serving various sectors including automotive, mining, machinery, and wind energy, Castrol India operates three blending plants and a wide distribution network, reaching over 150,000 retail outlets nationwide. Globally, Castrol has been driving technological advancements for 125 years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment