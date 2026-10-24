Melbourne Coach Dominik Kulewski's Weight Loss Lab Clients Have Now Lost About 3 Tonnes Combined

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Results include a US client who lost 145kg without surgery and a man who lost more than 80kg after being called a lost cause

Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clients of Dominik Kulewski, the Melbourne men's weight loss coach and founder of Weight Loss Lab, have now lost about 3 tonnes of body weight between them.

Kulewski coaches men face to face in Melbourne's west and online. He specialises in bigger men and what he calls "weight loss veterans": men who have tried every diet, lost weight and put it back on.

"I was the big guy who'd tried everything, so I know what it's like," Kulewski said. "I got taken advantage of by programs that didn't work. I'm sick of influencers who've never had to lose weight selling blokes generic plans."

Matt, in the USA, was coached online across time zones. After 37 years of failed attempts he weighed 235kg, and a weight loss surgeon told him he would never get below 109kg, even with surgery. Matt has lost 145kg without surgery or drugs and now weighs about 90kg.

"I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for the help, guidance, and support Dom has given me," Matt said.

Torin was almost 215kg. He could not put his own shoes on and relied on his wife to help him get dressed. Other trainers said he was too much work, and one called him a lost cause. Torin and his wife want to start a family. He has lost more than 80kg and is now talking about running a half marathon.

"Dominik gave me my life back, and I can never repay him for that," Torin said.

Nate, a single dad working night shift six days a week on about four hours sleep a night, lost 58kg after Kulewski cut his training time to a quarter of what he had been doing.

Other clients have focused on muscle. Kaleb lost fat and gained 11kg of muscle, and Jordan gained 8kg.

Kulewski was approaching 150kg at 18. He went on to lose 60kg in 13 months, dropped 12 pants sizes and has kept the weight off for more than 10 years.

His clients do three to four strength sessions a week of 30 to 45 minutes, follow an energy budget that still includes foods they like, eat protein at every meal and focus on daily steps and sleep. The aim is to protect muscle while the weight comes off.

"Crash diets strip your muscle, leave you starving, and the weight comes back with interest," Kulewski said. "We'd rather you keep your muscle and keep the weight off."

Kulewski personally coaches every client. More information is available at .

About Weight Loss Lab

Weight Loss Lab is a men's weight loss coaching business founded by Dominik Kulewski, who lost 60kg in 13 months and has kept it off for more than 10 years. It offers face-to-face personal training in Melbourne's west and online coaching Australia-wide.

Press Inquiries

Dominik Kulewski, Founder and Head Coach, Weight Loss Lab

Phone: 0420 416 005

Email: info [at] weightlosslab.au

