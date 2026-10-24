Governor Announces $75.5 Million In New FEMA Obligations For Projects Across Puerto Rico

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Governor of Puerto Rico Jenniffer González-Colón announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has obligatedto advance recovery and reconstruction projects across municipalities and communities throughout Puerto Rico.

The new obligations include projects for the rehabilitation of public housing, structural improvements and seismic mitigation at schools, reconstruction and modernization of electrical infrastructure, repairs to disaster-damaged roads and municipal streets, coastal and slope stabilization, as well as improvements to recreational, cultural, educational, and government facilities.

The funds are associated with projects under four disaster declarations: Hurricane Maria, the Southwest Earthquakes, Hurricane Fiona, and Tropical Storm Ernesto.

“Puerto Rico's recovery continues to move forward with federal investments addressing concrete needs in communities across the Island. These more than $75 million in new FEMA obligations will support public housing rehabilitation, strengthen our schools against future seismic events, rebuild our electrical infrastructure, and repair roads and municipal streets damaged by disasters. I thank President Donald J. Trump, Secretary Mullin, and the FEMA team for their continued partnership with Puerto Rico, as well as COR3, PRFAA, our municipalities, and our government agencies for their coordination to ensure these resources translate into tangible projects for our people,” said Governor Jenniffer González-Colón.

Among the new obligations are:

· $13,960,162.52 for the permanent rehabilitation of 32 residential buildings and one administrative facility at the Juan Jiménez García Public Housing Development in Caguas, under the Puerto Rico Public Housing Administration (AVP).

· $7,672,057.65 for permanent repairs and mitigation improvements to interior roads along PR-772 and PR-771 in Barranquitas that were affected by Tropical Storm Ernesto.

· $7,228,029.24 for administrative management costs incurred by the Puerto Rico Department of Education in connection with the Southwest Earthquakes disaster declaration.

· $7,017,153.16 for permanent repairs to 30 buildings and common areas at the Turabo Heights Public Housing Development in Caguas, under the AVP.

· $6,575,146.38 for repairs and mitigation at Paseo del Atlántico in Loíza, including coastal stabilization and measures to prevent future damage.

· $3,110,707.12 for work at the Arecibo Composting Plant, under the Solid Waste Authority (ADS), attached to the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA).

· $3,110,707.10 for permanent work at the ADS Building in Guayanilla, under ADS/DRNA.

· $3,095,117.70 for the restoration of seven residential buildings and exterior areas at the Jardines de San Carlos Public Housing Development in Caguas, under the AVP.

· $2,097,964.80 for permanent repairs to 10 structures at the Carolina Walk Up (El Faro) Public Housing Development in Carolina, under the AVP.

· $2,031,530.11 for road work and mitigation along interior roads PR-720, PR-156, and PR-770 in Barranquitas that were affected by Tropical Storm Ernesto.

· $1,688,072.12 for permanent repairs and mitigation measures at Juan Serapio Mangual School in Juana Díaz.

· $1,622,894.56 for structural rehabilitation and seismic mitigation at Doris Martínez López School in Yauco.

· $1,611,013.03 for the reconstruction and modernization of distribution feeders 6501-01, 6501-02, 6501-03, and 6501-04 in Sabana Grande, under the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

· $1,440,000.00 for permanent work on municipal roads in Barrio Mameyes, Sector El Globo, in Jayuya.

· $1,022,960.11 for the reconstruction of 16 buildings, one administrative facility, and the baseball field at the Rosendo Matienzo Cintrón Public Housing Development in Cataño, under the AVP.

· $1,002,708.35 for repairs to nine residential structures and exterior areas at the Los Lirios Public Housing Development in Santurce, San Juan, under the AVP.

· $812,551.30 for slope stabilization, drainage, and public roadway improvements in San Lorenzo.

· $807,573.80 for repairs to public facilities in Comerío.

· $748,904.04 for the repair or replacement of conductors, poles, and other components of the electrical distribution system under PREPA, associated with Hurricane Fiona.

· $692,770.50 for the restoration of building exteriors at the Raúl Castellón Public Housing Development, under the AVP.

· $674,073.59 to complete building repairs in Patillas.

· $672,853.53 for the restoration of the Juan“Pachín” Vicéns Auditorium in Ponce, which was affected by the Southwest Earthquakes.

· $599,788.14 for the repair or reconstruction of roads and embankments in Cayey associated with Hurricane Fiona.

· $583,960.50 for repairs, removal, and replacement work at the Museum and Cultural Center of Caguas.

· $504,646.23 for the demolition and replacement of the San Francisco de Asís Chapel of the Diocese of Ponce.

· $494,312.66 for interior repairs to structures in the Municipality of Salinas.

· $485,735.99 for repairs to poles and conductors in the Mayagüez Region, Group 3 – Phase 2, under PREPA.

· $474,754.49 for the repair or replacement of electrical transmission lines and related components under PREPA/LUMA, associated with Hurricane Fiona.

· $458,818.39 for sewer, retaining wall, and roadway surface repairs in Barranquitas.

· $445,054.59 for repairs to cracks and concrete deterioration in the roofs and walls of three elementary school buildings under the Department of Education.

· $401,253.60 for the repair or replacement of roadway surfaces, drainage ditches, embankments, and culverts in San Lorenzo associated with Tropical Storm Ernesto.

· $366,099.70 for the restoration of the Jardines de Ceiba Public Housing Development in Ceiba, under the AVP.

· $340,447.89 for repairs to the Beatriz Lasalle Building in Río Piedras, under the AVP.

· $264,037.19 for the restoration of the Los Murales Public Housing Development in Manatí, under the AVP.

· $238,226.72 for repairs to lighting, electrical panels, and related components at municipal facilities in Ponce.

· $235,706.23 for grant management costs incurred by the Inter American University of Puerto Rico in connection with Hurricane Fiona.

· $172,627.96 for the reconstruction of distribution feeder #8101-03 under PREPA.

· $156,513.06 for repairs to roadway surfaces and concrete drainage ditches in Río Grande associated with Tropical Storm Ernesto.

· $145,491.66 for repairs or replacement of public works in Comerío.

· $131,028.59 for the removal and replacement of roadway surfaces in Cayey associated with Hurricane Fiona.

· $125,946.05 for the restoration of the church and contents of the First Baptist Church of Canóvanas.

· $124,798.50 for repairs to the James E. McManus Building at Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico in Ponce related to the Southwest Earthquakes.

· $121,194.61 to complete repairs to the community stadium in Orocovis.

Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) Gabriella Boffelli highlighted the continued coordination among the Government of Puerto Rico, FEMA, and federal agencies to advance recovery projects.

“Every federal obligation addresses a specific need identified by Puerto Rico and reflects the work undertaken to move these priorities forward. At PRFAA, our responsibility is to ensure that Puerto Rico's priorities remain visible in Washington, facilitate communication with federal agencies, and support the Government of Puerto Rico's efforts to turn funding opportunities into projects that can be implemented. This new round of funding underscores the importance of maintaining an active, results-driven federal agenda for Puerto Rico,” said Boffelli.

“Every federal dollar allocated to Puerto Rico must translate into concrete projects and results. We will continue monitoring these projects on the ground and working with the federal administration, COR3, municipalities, and our government agencies to prevent unnecessary delays and ensure these projects are completed. Our priority is for Puerto Rico to continue rebuilding with infrastructure that is safer, more modern, and better prepared for the future,” concluded Governor González-Colón.

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