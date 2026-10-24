'Avoid Recrimination, Assist Drought-Hit Farmers': Eknath Shinde Directs Shiv Sena, Others

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 Amid escalating controversy over the Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Rs 500 crore payout claims, the Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday instructed party ministers, legislators, and other office-bearers to halt ongoing recriminations and immediately step forward to help drought-affected farmers.

After an audio clip released by Jarange Patil, a race of accusations had broken out between Shiv Sena and BJP leaders.

Shinde has now directed everyone to set aside this bitterness and take the initiative in aiding farmers amid the drought conditions

"The drought situation in the state is extremely critical, and supporting farmers in such difficult times is Shiv Sena's primary duty. On the occasion of Dussehra, Shiv Sena had dispatched 3.5 lakh grain kits for drought-affected regions. This aid has reached the respective areas, and ensuring that it is delivered directly to needy farmer families is the duty of Shiv Sainiks," said Shinde.

Furthermore, Shinde stated that workers should personally verify whether the assistance announced by the state government actually reaches every needy farmer.

He has appealed to party office-bearers to assist farmers in all administrative tasks, ranging from filling out forms for government aid to the panchnama process.

In his Dussehra rally speech, he had promised the people of the state that this year's Baliraja (farmer) Diwali would not be left in darkness. He has appealed to all Shiv Sena ministers, MLAs, and workers to work unitedly to fulfil this promise.

Shinde's directives come when the controversy over Rs 500 crore payout claims by Jarange Patil resulted in an inter-ally clash as senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam launched a direct attack on the BJP during a press conference.

Kadam questioned whether certain elements within the BJP were attempting to marginalise Eknath Shinde due to his rising popularity. He asked who within the ruling alliance was working against the Chief Minister, demanding clarity from the BJP leadership.

To back his claims, Kadam circulated photographs showing BJP leader Prasad Lad and Manoj Jarange Patil dining together. He further claimed to have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, seeking a high-level probe into the matter.

State Industries Minister and Shinde Sena leader Uday Samant echoed these concerns in Kolhapur, alleging that individuals linked to the BJP were involved in the audio clip conversation.

He claimed the recording was part of a deliberate conspiracy to defame Eknath Shinde, who had consistently handled the Maratha reservation issue with sensitivity and supported the community's demands.

The BJP hit back firmly against the accusations. Senior BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar warned that his party would not tolerate baseless allegations from Ramdas Kadam.

"We are partners in the ruling alliance. It does not fit into Maharashtra's political culture to stay in the government and continuously attack your own ally," he said.

He asked why the BJP would attempt to politically undermine DCM Eknath Shinde, noting that the BJP had fully backed him for the chief ministership following the previous elections.

Darekar warned that the BJP would not remain silent if painted as the villain in manufactured controversies.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad also cautioned Kadam against making statements that could fracture the Mahayuti coalition.