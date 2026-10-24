Bollywood Considering Leaving Mumbai, Industry Living Under Fear: Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday claimed that Bollywood, the pride of Mumbai, is now considering moving out of the city to other states or even abroad to protect its members and ensure their safety.

“This would be a major cultural and economic loss for Maharashtra. If gangsters can directly control the film industry while sitting inside Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, what exactly are the police and the BJP-led MahaYuti government doing? Gangsters could not have become so emboldened without political patronage from those in power,” he alleged.

Speaking to the media, Sapkal said, "Film actors, producers and directors are being openly targeted in Mumbai, and threats are being issued against them. Attacks have been reported against Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, while reports suggest that other actors are also on the mafia's radar. The entire Bollywood industry is living under a climate of fear.

"The fact that the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has had to approach the Union Home Minister directly to seek security is an extremely shameful reflection of Maharashtra's law and order situation. Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis is solely responsible for this grave situation. He has completely failed to maintain law and order in Maharashtra," he claimed.

He further said that the plans to shift Bollywood out of Mumbai were no longer a secret. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had publicly spoken about moving the film industry to his state, he said, questioning whether the increasing attacks were connected to these efforts.

"When artists are being shot at, and Bollywood is preparing to move out of Mumbai, the BJP-led Mahayuti government has lost the moral right to remain in power. If it cannot control crime in the state, it should resign immediately," he added.

Meanwhile, Sapkal visited the family of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Pradeep Purnekar, who was recently killed in Thane, to offer his condolences.

"The murder must be investigated to uncover whose backing is behind it, but the police investigation so far clearly indicates an attempt to protect someone. The current SIT (Special Investigation Team) is merely a charade. Therefore, a SIT led by an IPS officer from outside Thane should be formed, and the entire murder investigation should be conducted under the supervision of the High Court," he demanded.

He stated that there has been no progress so far in the investigation of Pradeep Purnekar's murder. Even though the Purnekar family provided evidence and named individuals they suspect of being involved in the murder, efforts are being made to protect them.

Sapkal said that the investigation has been heading in the wrong direction ever since the FIR was registered. The current investigation is merely superficial, and the main accused are being shielded.

"The SIT that has been formed consists of local police, and neither the Purnekar family nor the citizens of Thane have faith in this SIT. He noted that this murder is an extremely serious matter. Before the murder, Pradeep Purnekar had expressed that his life was in danger, but the investigation is not pursuing that aspect. The government must ensure justice for the Purnekar family. Sapkal assured that during this difficult time, the Congress party stands firmly with the Purnekar family," he added.