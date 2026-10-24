'It Felt Much Safer': Lithuanian Traveller Shares Vande Bharat Express Experience, Internet Reacts (WATCH)

India's Vande Bharat Express has attracted attention for its modern facilities, faster journeys and air-conditioned coaches. For international travellers exploring the country, experiencing its railway network can be an adventure in itself. Lithuanian traveller Karisha recently shared videos of her first journey in an air-conditioned coach on the Vande Bharat Express, offering a glimpse into her experience of travelling on Indian Railways.

While the rush to find space for luggage reminded her of the popular film series The Hunger Games, she later described the 10-hour journey as worth the money. Her videos have sparked discussions online about train travel, passenger comfort and safety in India.

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Lithuanian Traveller Returns To India For Another Adventure

Karisha is visiting India again this October with her travel companion, Instagram user @ne. Having visited the country the previous year, the duo decided to quit their jobs again and return for another month-long adventure.

In a social media post, Karisha shared plans to explore destinations including New Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and Kashmir, with Kerala also on their list of possible stops. The travellers are also considering organising trips for women in the future and have invited people and travel companies to contact them for potential collaborations.

Vande Bharat Express Journey Reminds Her Of 'The Hunger Games'

During her recent train journey, Karisha posted videos documenting her first experience in an air-conditioned coach on the Vande Bharat Express. One clip showed her standing on a crowded railway platform as passengers prepared to board the train.

The rush to board and find space for luggage appeared to be one of the most memorable parts of the experience. Comparing the situation to the popular film series The Hunger Games, she wrote in the caption: "It was hunger games for luggage space, lol, but it was worth it"

Despite the initial confusion, Karisha said the journey turned out to be a positive experience. After spending around 10 hours travelling in the first AC coach, she felt the experience was worth the expense.

'Vande Bharat Felt Much Safer'

In another video, Karisha compared travelling in an air-conditioned coach with travelling on a non-AC train in India. She suggested that the difference in ticket prices was relatively small, making the air-conditioned option more appealing to her.

"A ticket for a non-AC train might be just three euros cheaper than an AC coach. But if I had a choice, I would never travel on a non-AC train. Vande Bharat felt much safer," she said.

Her remarks have prompted discussions about the differences between air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned train travel, including comfort, cost and passengers' perceptions of safety. Her comments reflect her personal experience and preference rather than a general assessment of railway safety.

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How Did Social Media React?

Karisha's videos have attracted reactions from social media users, with some welcoming her to India and commenting on her experience.

One user commented: "Welcome to Indian railway."

Another user wrote: "Welcome to new india."

The reactions highlight the interest generated by international travellers sharing their experiences of India's railway network.

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Karisha Continues Exploring India

Karisha's return to India reflects her interest in exploring more of the country after her previous visit left a lasting impression on her. With destinations such as Kashmir, Rajasthan and potentially Kerala on her itinerary, the Lithuanian traveller is documenting another chapter of her journey on social media.

Her first Vande Bharat Express experience has added a railway adventure to her travels, showing how everyday experiences can become memorable moments for visitors discovering India.